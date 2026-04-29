Six Flags White Water opens May 9 for 42nd season

MARIETTA, Ga. — Six Flags White Water, metro Atlanta’s premier water park, opens for its 42nd season Saturday, May 9, kicking off a summer defined by meaningful guest experience investments. The 2026 season features a major renovation of the iconic Little Hooch Lazy River, along with a new premium experience center, expanded food and beverage offerings, and additional amenities focused on comfort and convenience.

“This is always one of the most exciting times of the year for our team, and we’re excited to welcome guests back to the park,” said Lindsey Lambert, water park director. “This season, our investment in the Little Hooch Lazy River is especially significant. While the attraction guests know and love isn’t changing, the infrastructure project reinforces our long-term commitment to maintaining the experiences families return for year after year.”

Little Hooch Lazy River, one of Six Flags White Water’s signature attractions, debuted when the park opened in 1984 and features a one-of-a-kind layout not found at other water parks. The extensive refresh focuses on long-term durability to ensure the attraction remains a guest favorite for years to come. The refreshed lazy river is expected to open later this summer.

Additional enhancements for the 2026 season include:

A new premium experience center where guests can upgrade their visit with cabana and lounge chair rentals, lazy river tube rentals, Fast Lane and other VIP experiences.

Fast Lane, a new option that allows guests to enjoy select attractions with shorter wait times.

Expanded food and beverage offerings, including freshly squeezed lemonade, hand-spun milkshakes, fried Oreos and more.

New lounge chairs, picnic tables and seating areas for more comfortable spaces to relax between rides.

Summer Hiring Underway

Six Flags White Water is hiring over 800 team members for the 2026 season, including positions in aquatics, food and beverage, park services, security and more. Team members receive competitive benefits, including free park admission, tickets for friends and family, scholarships, advancement opportunities, and paid lifeguard training and certification.

The park will host a hiring fair Saturday, May 2, from noon to 8 p.m. at the Six Flags White Water Hiring Center located at 250 Cobb Pkwy N, Marietta, GA 30062. Interested applicants can apply online at jobs.sixflags.com.

Introducing a New, Free Pre-K Pass

Now through May 31, season passholders with children ages 3–5 can register for a free Pre‑K Pass, providing unlimited admission for the entire season at 22 participating Six Flags parks. Registration details are available at sixflags.com/pre-k-pass.

The best way to experience the park is with a membership or season pass. Guests can purchase a Gold Membership starting at $7 per month, which includes unlimited visits, free parking, discounts, loyalty rewards and access to additional parks, including Six Flags Over Georgia and Carowinds. For the best deals on season passes and memberships, visit sixflags.com/whitewater.

Six Flags White Water is open weekends, May 9-17, with daily summer operation beginning May 22.