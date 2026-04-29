Valleyfair will debut major waterpark expansion in May

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Valleyfair, the Twin Cities’ biggest amusement park, today announced a major new waterpark expansion will open on Saturday, May 23. The Superior Shores Waterpark has added 13 new slides and attractions, bringing the park’s total number of water experiences to 24, solidifying Valleyfair as Minnesota’s premier summer destination.

Lakeside vibes reign at Superior Shores and the new expansion blends high‑energy thrills with family-friendly fun while offering guests more ways than ever to splash, slide, and cool off. The project serves as a cornerstone of Valleyfair’s anniversary celebration, honoring 50 years of summertime memories.

“This expansion starts an exciting new chapter for Valleyfair,” said Stephen Summers, park president of Valleyfair. “All season-long we will celebrate 50 years of providing summer traditions and fun-filled memories for families. The expansion of Superior Shores Waterpark includes thrill slides and areas designed for young swimmers, providing the perfect summer destination for families.”

Earlier this year, Valleyfair was purchased by Enchanted Parks, the country’s third largest privately held theme park company. “For fifty years Valleyfair has been providing family-focused experiences to guests of all ages,” said James Harhi, CEO, Enchanted Parks. “We are proud to welcome Valleyfair to the Enchanted Parks family and to continue to invest in the park, its team, and the community. The Superior Shores Waterpark expansion means a great deal to all of us, and we can’t wait for our guests to come out and experience all it has to offer.”

Superior Shores Waterpark Highlights

NEW – Lighthouse Landing: Thrill‑seekers can reach new heights at Lighthouse Landing, a multi‑slide tower featuring three exhilarating tube slides and a dual‑mat racing slide, delivering speed, competition, and splash‑down excitement.

NEW – Minnow Bay: Families and junior swimmers can cool off and play at Minnow Bay, a newly designed lagoon featuring eight kid‑friendly slides, interactive water elements, and plenty of space to splash and explore together.

NEW – Reimagined Waterpark Entrance: A refreshed arrival experience that transforms entry into Superior Shores Waterpark, enhancing guest flow, immersion, and first impressions from the moment guests arrive.

Superior Shores Waterpark features the Breakers Bay Wave Pool, Great Lake Launchers and Superior Plunge drop and speed slides, Ripple Rapids lazy river, and several dining and retail locations. Admission to Superior Shores Waterpark is included with Valleyfair admission, providing a two‑parks‑in‑one experience all in a single visit.

Valleyfair opens for its 50th anniversary season on Sunday, May 10. Superior Shores Waterpark will open all of its new slides and attractions on May 23, 2026. The best way to experience all that Valleyfair has to offer is with an Enchanted Parks Season Pass. Season passes include unlimited admission to Valleyfair and all Enchanted Parks locations, free general parking, early admission to the park, and additional passholder exclusive benefits. Season pass pricing starts at just $65.99 each and can be purchased online or at the park. Season passholders can also enjoy an exclusive “Preview Day” at the park on Saturday, May 9.