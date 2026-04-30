Dollywood Parks & Resorts earns numerous honors in 2026 Top Workplaces Annual Awards

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood Parks & Resorts has earned a number of accolades following the recently announced 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence & Industry Awards. The company received an impressive seven awards for the employee culture at the Smoky Mountain vacation destination.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts were honored with awards in the following categories:

Work-Life Flexibility Top Workplaces

Leadership Top Workplaces

Purpose & Values Top Workplaces

Employee Well-Being Top Workplaces

Professional Development Top Workplaces

Top Workplaces for Appreciation

Hospitality Top Workplaces

All Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback. There are no subjective elements to the process, making Top Workplaces the most credible, authentic employer recognition program because results are not derived from judges, voting or paid advertisements. Top Workplaces are determined on quantitative employee feedback, as well as the statements and demographic information collected within the Workplace Survey. Energage, the company behind the survey, has collected data from more than 23 million surveys at over 70,000 organizations.

“It is humbling to earn these recognitions,” said Susan Loveday, Dollywood Parks & Resorts Vice President of Human Resources, “because they signify the appreciation our hosts have for the place they work. Dollywood is special, and we’ve earned a number of awards that tell us our guests feel the same way. The thing that makes it so special is the guest experience we provide to our visitors every single day, and it’s the people who work here that make that experience the best in the industry.”

Dollywood Parks & Resorts has earned an unprecedented list of workplace awards already this season. In February, Newsweek named the company a Best Workplace for Women, followed by an award in March from Newsweek listing Dollywood as a Best Workplace for Entry Level Employees. In October 2025, Dollywood was named #50 on Forbes’ Best Customer Service 2026 list. The company was the second-highest in the hotels/recreation category.

Those looking to join the award-winning team can visit dollywoodjobs.com to learn about available positions across all Dollywood Parks & Resorts properties.