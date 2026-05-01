Six Flags today launches new hotel partner program offering guests the ultimate ‘Stay & Play’ Experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN), North America’s largest regional amusement park operator, today announced the launch of its new Hotel Partner Program, designed to make planning the perfect Six Flags getaway easier, faster and more seamless than ever before.

Guests visiting participating Six Flags parks can book their park admission and overnight accommodations all in one convenient location, creating a true one-stop shop for unforgettable, multi-day adventures.

The Hotel Partner Program represents a step forward in delivering a true destination-resort experience across the Six Flags portfolio. By simplifying trip planning and strengthening the company’s network of accommodation partners, guests have more reasons to extend their stay and enjoy everything the parks, and their surrounding communities, have to offer.

BIGGER, BETTER, MORE CONNECTED GUEST EXPERIENCE

Accessible directly from SixFlags.com, the new Hotel Partner Program features a guest‑friendly design and expands the company’s growing resort portfolio by giving guests curated access to trusted hotel partners near select parks. With this new platform, visitors can quickly secure the perfect place to stay—whether planning a family vacation, a weekend getaway or an extended thrill‑seeking escape.

Key features of the program include:

Convenient access to fun: Guests experience more world‑class rides, captivating entertainment, exceptional dining, curated shopping and the ease of staying just steps from the excitement.

Guests experience more world‑class rides, captivating entertainment, exceptional dining, curated shopping and the ease of staying just steps from the excitement. Broad network of partners offering bundled Six Flags tickets and experiences, giving guests more options to find the ideal accommodations—whether they’re planning a quick and simple getaway, a longer stay, or a visit with extra amenities.

ROLLOUT IN 2026

To support several major tourism drivers in 2026, including the summer’s major international soccer tournament, the program launches May 1:

May 1 Launch:

Six Flags Over Texas : https://over-texas-packages.sixflags.com/

Six Flags Fiesta Texas: https://fiesta-texas-packages.sixflags.com/

Six Flags Magic Mountain: https://magic-mountain-packages.sixflags.com/

Six Flags Over Georgia & White Water: https://over-georgia-packages.sixflags.com/

Six Flags Great Adventure: https://great-adventure-packages.sixflags.com/

Canada’s Wonderland: https://canadas-wonderland-packages.sixflags.com/

Dorney Park: https://dorney-park-packages.sixflags.com/

California’s Great America: https://ca-great-america-packages.sixflags.com/

Hurricane Harbor Splashtown: hurricane-harbor-splashtown-packages.sixflags.com/

Carowinds: https://carowinds-packages.sixflags.com/

Kings Island: https://kings-island-packages.sixflags.com/

Six Flags Great America: https://sf-great-america-packages.sixflags.com/

Coming Online Soon:

Hurricane Harbor Splashtown

Kings Dominion

Six Flags New England

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels

Six Flags Darien Lake

Six Flags Frontier City & Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City

Hurricane Harbor Phoenix

Hurricane Harbor Rockford

Hurricane Harbor Concord

The new Hotel Partner Program complements the company’s growing collection of owned and operated resort hotels and campgrounds including:

Castaway Bay , a tropical‑themed indoor waterpark resort, Hotel Breakers , a beachfront resort hotel, Sawmill Creek Resort , a 236‑room lodge and golf course, Express Hotel , value-focused lodgings and Lighthouse Point cottage and RV complex onsite at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Oh.

, a tropical‑themed indoor waterpark resort, , a beachfront resort hotel, , a 236‑room lodge and golf course, , value-focused lodgings and cottage and RV complex onsite at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Oh. Kings Dominion KOA in Doswell, Va.

in Doswell, Va. Knott’s Hotel at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, Ca.

at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, Ca. The Resorts at Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels, Tx.

in New Braunfels, Tx. Savannah Sunset Resort at Six Flags Great Adventure and Wild Safari in Jackson, N.J.

at Six Flags Great Adventure and Wild Safari in Jackson, N.J. Six Flags Darien Lake Hotel and Campground , a full‑service destination offering hotel accommodations, cabins, and RV sites in Darien Center, N.Y.

, a full‑service destination offering hotel accommodations, cabins, and RV sites in Darien Center, N.Y. SpringHill Suites at Carowinds and Carowinds Camp Wilderness in Charlotte, N.C.

Guests can explore participating hotels and begin booking their next adventure now at SixFlags.com.