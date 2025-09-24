WhiteWater showcases global growth across resorts, water parks, and cruise lines

BARCELONA, Spain — At a press conference during IAAPA Expo Europe 2025, WhiteWater, the world’s leading designer and manufacturer of water parks and attractions, unveiled news surrounding its latest projects and products. From first-of-their-kind surf experiences to landmark resort and cruise openings, these developments showcase how WhiteWater continues to shape the future of aquatic entertainment worldwide.

Surf Destinations Growing Across the Globe

Surf has played a central role in WhiteWater’s growth this year, with more than four new Endless Surf projects announced. Reflecting on this momentum, Paul Chutter, President of Endless Surf, said: “It’s been an incredible year for us, with projects launching across three continents. What excites me most is how quickly surf is expanding, not only as a sport but as a lifestyle. Our technology is designed to meet that demand, giving operators the ability to deliver authentic, flexible, and scalable experiences that resonate with surfers everywhere.”

Upcoming inland surf pool projects powered by Endless Surf technology include:

The Wave London

The Point Surf Park in Fellsmere, Florida

Shell Point Surf Club in Panama City Beach, Florida

Cabo Real Surf Club, Mexico

FlowRider® has also had a successful year, announcing Van der Valk Hotel Luxembourg-Arlon will be installing a FlowSurf™ deep-flow river wave surf experience, and the Middle East will be opening the region’s first FlowRider Triple at Grand Hyatt Dubai later this year.

From Concept to Icon: The Projects That Defined 2025

The past year has highlighted just how transformative water-based attractions can be in turning resorts into full-scale destinations. Across Europe and the Middle East, we’ve seen multiple resorts add aquatic amenities including:

Aqualantis at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort

Grand Hyatt Dubai, UAE

Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa in Jordan

However, the most ambitious development in the region came at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, where WhiteWater partnered on an expansion that introduced 20 new attractions. Among them was the world’s first water ride—a Shoot the Chute—integrated into a water slide tower, blending storytelling and engineering in a way that enhances the entire park’s guest experience.

From Europe’s Tallest Slide to Global Firsts: A Look Ahead

Looking ahead, WhiteWater continues to partner with leisure complexes and cruise lines to deliver next-generation attractions worldwide. In Drogheda, Ireland, Funtasia Theme Park will expand its Pirates Cove Waterpark with a Master Blaster and Parallel Pursuit, which are “highly anticipated by both our team and our guests,” said Bernard McCormick, Director of Funtasia. “Adding rides to an existing indoor park is always a challenge, but that’s what makes this project exciting. Once complete, they’ll take Pirates Cove to the next level and give visitors even more reasons to return.”

In Belgium, the Sportoase swimming complex in Sint-Niklaas is set to open in February 2026, bringing to life Europe’s first water slide that blends interactive gaming with aquatic fun. In Turkey, work is underway at Land of Legends, where the water park is adding a record-setting lineup of attractions, including what will be Europe’s tallest water slide once complete.

On the seas, WhiteWater continues its close partnerships with the world’s leading cruise lines. Carnival Cruise Line’s new ship, Carnival Festivale, will set sail in 2027 and bring to life six thrilling water slides plus a splash pad. In parallel, Norwegian Cruise Line will unveil the six-acre Great Tides Waterpark on its private Bahamian island, Great Stirrup Cay, in 2026. With 19 slides and the Caribbean’s only four-person family raft ride, Great Tides is set to redefine the private island experience.

New Products Making Their Global Debut

This year has been full of firsts for WhiteWater, with several innovations announced across the globe. At Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Tennessee, the debut of Wall Runner introduced a new sensation to water slides: lateral drift. Using two sweeping wall features, the ride pushes rafts sideways while holding speed, giving riders the feel of controlled drift usually found on a racetrack.

In Wisconsin Dells, Covered Boomerango will open in 2026 and is set to change the way indoor water parks use space. Its signature zero-G wall can now be enclosed and extended outside the building, allowing operators to save footprint while also creating a visual icon that captures the attention of guests before they enter the park.

At Land of Legends in Turkey, the world’s first Helix Twist will debut next year. Part thrill ride and part optical illusion, the design uses twisted geometry that builds anticipation the moment guests lay eyes on it and keeps riders guessing about how it works.

“We’ve always seen ourselves as partners, not just suppliers,” said Rainer Maelzer, President of WhiteWater ERA GmbH. “Every park has its own identity, and our job is to listen carefully and bring that to life. It’s in that collaboration that innovation happens. That’s the difference between delivering a slide and delivering an attraction that keeps guests coming back.”