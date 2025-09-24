Lumos lights up New Caney this October

NEW CANEY, Texas — A new era of immersive entertainment is coming to the Greater Houston area just in time for seasonal gatherings and celebrations. Lumos, a next-generation entertainment and private event venue, promises to deliver elevated experiences and economic growth in the region.

The fun officially begins with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on October 2, 2025, at the Valley Ranch Entertainment District in New Caney, Texas. Members of the public and the media are invited to be among the first to explore Lumos’ cutting-edge technology — including augmented reality, 40- to 56-foot LED screens, and a new spin on family-favorite attractions like laser tag, bowling, axe throwing, and more.

“We created Lumos to be a place where connection, creativity, and fun collide,” said Greg Little, CEO of Lumos. “New Caney is the perfect home for this concept — this community is growing fast, and we’re proud to be part of it.”

Whether you’re planning a celebration, company outing, or just looking for a new way to play, Lumos delivers. The 45,000-square-foot venue, located at 22296 Market Place Drive, blends high-tech attractions, private event spaces, and vibrant food and beverage options into a one-of-a-kind experience.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy a 6,000-square-foot gaming arcade, and the Omni Arena for immersive virtual reality gameplay. Guests looking to dine and unwind can indulge in delicious high-quality meals and handcrafted cocktails in a full-service restaurant and bar. An outdoor patio with an oversized LED screen adds a relaxed atmosphere for connecting and watching sports.

“This is next-level entertainment,” said Mark Linabury, president and CEO of the Greater East Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce. “In fact, I don’t think there’s anything like this in the region or beyond.”

Linabury will join members of the Lumos team, Chris Hoffman, board chair of the Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber and leaders from The Signorelli Company for the October 2 grand opening. Lumos is the latest addition to The Signorelli Company’s 60-acre Valley Ranch Entertainment District, which brings together dining, entertainment, and culture in one dynamic destination.

Also under development in the district is a 210,000-square-foot convention center, spearheaded by the East Montgomery County Improvement District. Hope Media Group, a Houston-based ministry with multiple media brands, recently opened its new headquarters with state-of-the-art broadcast studios.

Other district features include The Hill at Valley Ranch, a multi-purpose outdoor venue, a Cinemark movie theater, Randall Reed Stadium, and the New Caney ISD Natatorium.

Strategically located along Interstate 69 and the Grand Parkway, Valley Ranch is also home to Valley Ranch Town Center, a premier retail destination that attracts more than 11 million visitors annually and is ranked Houston’s #1 Most Visited Open-Air Shopping Center by Placer.ai.