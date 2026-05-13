New Miss Rabbit meet & greet kicks off Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth summer fun with the “Pig Family Travel Adventure”

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — A new experience is hopping into PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth this summer as families can meet Miss Rabbit staring June 5th, kicking off a season of limited time events and interactive family fun.

The parks summer lineup begins with Bubblepalooza (May 21–June 4), a bubbly pre‑summer celebration that kicks off the festivities. It is followed by The Pig Family Travel Adventure alongside Muddy Puddle Mania both running June 5–August 16, giving guests plenty of opportunities to join in the fun all summer long.

In addition to its headline experiences, the park will host a series of limited‑time events including Daddy Pig’s Magic Days (June 13–30), Peppa’s Music and Arts Festival (July 1–23), and Peppa’s Story Book Celebration (July 24–August 16) – bringing new ways for families to play, explore and celebrate all season long.

The Pig Family Travel Adventure (June 5 – Aug 16)

Families can join Peppa Pig on an all‑new Pig Family Travel Adventure this summer at PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas‑Fort Worth. The experience follows the Pig Family on their first holiday as a family of five, featuring interactive activities designed for preschoolers and their families.

Guests journey through the park using a themed passport, completing simple challenges, collecting stamps, and exploring travel‑inspired play zones. Along the way, families can enjoy a scavenger hunt, photo moments, a new travel‑themed live show, and meet‑and‑greets with Peppa and her family. Completing the adventure earns a special‑edition pop badge (while supplies last).

Families will travel the globe through themed activity zones, each designed to spark hands-on play and imagination: Australia – Discover the beauty of the coral reef while counting how many sea animals you can spot. China – Use giant foam blocks to recreate the Great Wall of China. France – Create a family portrait to display alongside Peppa and her family in a gallery setting. South Pole – Dress Peppa Pig and her family for icy weather with a variety of winter gear. USA – Work together to complete a puzzle inspired by iconic American landscapes.

The “Pig Family Travel Adventure” is included with regular admission and will be from June 5 – Aug 16. June 5, 6, and 7 will feature an Amazon-sponsored pop-up featuring interactive displays, giveaways, and exclusive offers.

Bubblepalooza (May 21–June 4)

With un-bubble-lievable roaming bubble surprises, visits will be packed with puddle-perfect play. But the fun doesn’t ‘pop’ there as summer dance parties with Peppa & family return with even more wiggles, giggles, bubbles, & splashy celebrations!

Daddy Pig’s Magic Days (June 13–July 2)

The all-NEW Daddy Pig’s Magic Show takes over Mr. Potato’s Showtime Arena where families can join Daddy Pig, Peppa, and their friend Charlie as they all become Daddy Pig’s magician assistants and learn a special trick or two along the way!

Families can discover muddy puddle mischief as roaming magicians pop up with silly tricks throughout the day & Peppa’s Party Patrol sets off on oinktastic “magic missions” full of wonder & interactive play!

Peppa’s Music and Arts Festival (July 2–23)

Enjoy new music-filled shows & pop-ups featuring songs from Peppa’s official Spotify Playlist, plus explore mini-art classes, friendship crafts, sing-alongs, & splashy dance breaks from Peppa’s Party Patrol.

Peppa’s Story Book Celebration (July 24–August 16)

In partnership with local libraries, Peppa’s Party Patrol brings special story times to life with surprise visits from Peppa & family where everyone learns, discovers, & grows together!

Little readers can enjoy dinosaur tales before Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure, learn what it takes to be a hot air balloon pilot before climbing aboard Peppa’s Balloon Ride Adventure, or discover more storybook-inspired moments all around the park.

The learning fun continues as the Park celebrates local Summer Reading Program winners & team up with local schools for a back-to-school supply drive, helping families get ready for their next big adventure: school!

“At PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth, everything is designed with little ones and their families in mind, and this summer event is no different as we offer many new experiences and events including the meet and greet with Miss Rabbit,” said Ed Evans, General Manager, PEPPA PIG Theme Park. “The new event, Pig Family Travel Adventure, invites families to create unforgettable memories together as they join Peppa and her family on their first holiday as five – exploring the world through play, laughter and shared experiences.”

Guests looking to make the most of their visit can also take advantage of the Texas Annual Pass which includes six Texas attractions including PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth, SEA LIFE Aquarium in Grapevine and San Antonio, LEGOLAND Discovery Centers in Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio and more.