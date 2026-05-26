Intercard IT Director praises IAAPA LATAM Caribbean Summit

ST. LOUIS — Kelly Blanchard, Intercard’s director of IT and customer service, attended the IAAPA Latin America Caribbean Summit that took place April 20-24 on a cruise to the Bahamas. The event was held aboard Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, one of the largest and most modern cruise ships in the world. Royal Caribbean is a member of Intercard’s global family of customers.

The summit focused on the cruise industry and its synergy with the attractions and entertainment industry. Attendees learned from more than a dozen executives and experts how water attractions, mini-golf, escape rooms, arcades and ice rinks and even Broadway-style shows help build memorable experiences for cruise ship passengers.

Attendees also enjoyed a day ashore at Perfect Day at Coco Cay, Royal Caribbean’s private island that includes such attractions as a water park, zip lines and a hot air balloon. There was also a tour of the Baha Bay water park and a visit to Atlantis Paradise Island.

“The Summit was one of the best industry events that I have attended. The mix of educational sessions, venue tours, leisure time and networking was excellent,” says Blanchard. “IAAPA and Royal Caribbean did an exceptional job.”

Intercard is an IAAPA member and was a proud event sponsor for the summit.