Alterface powers next-generation interactivity in Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare at Kings Island

WAVRE, Belgium — Alterface announces its contribution to Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare, designed and manufactured by Sally Dark Rides and opened at Kings Island. The attraction features Alterface’s new generation interactive pointing system, delivering ultra-low latency performance and high-precision tracking to support a fully immersive flashlight-based gameplay experience. With response times as low as 30 milliseconds, the system provides instant, highly responsive feedback between guest input and on-screen reactions. This level of performance ensures a smooth, intuitive, and natural interaction, enabling visitors to “shine” with light and reveal elements of the environment with precision and without disruption to the experience.

Guests step into a comedic family adventure set inside the haunted Phantom Theater. After a lightning strike unleashes the “ghost notes” from Maestro’s pipe organ, players use special spellbound flashlights to capture these mischievous musical spirits and return them to the organ so the performance can begin on time. The gameplay moves beyond traditional hit-based mechanics, focusing instead on continuous interaction, exploration, and discovery.

The best of both worlds: physical and digital

Across 26 richly detailed scenes, the experience combines physical sets, animatronics, and projection mapping with real-time interactivity. The result is a perfect integration of classic dark ride craftsmanship and digital enhancement, where technology remains discreet while reinforcing the storytelling.

The project is the result of a visionary concept by Sally Dark Rides, who embraced a new gameplay vision while successfully balancing classic dark ride storytelling with modern interactivity. This vision guided a smart refurbishment strategy, reusing the existing ride system while focusing investment on what guests directly experience: scenery, animatronics, and interactive content. Rather than adding isolated interactive elements, the experience integrates interactivity directly into the narrative structure, resulting in a coherent and elevated guest experience that feels both renewed and faithful to the original attraction, allowing long-time fans to rediscover a beloved ride in an enhanced form.

Within this framework, Alterface brings its unique expertise in interactive systems and gameplay design, translating the creative vision into a responsive interactive layer. Its precise, low-latency technology enables fluid, intuitive gameplay, ensuring smooth integration of the flashlight-based interaction into the storytelling.

“I’m proud of the way our team works closely with Sally Dark Rides, continuously responding to their creative vision and finding solutions that bring it to life. Our technology enables this agility, offering the precision and flexibility needed to support every new bold idea our partners can imagine,” said Stéphane Battaille, CEO of Alterface