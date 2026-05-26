Movie Park Germany’s Parade Of Celebration is conquering the Hollywood set

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — A spectacle that truly brings a new era of Hollywood to life is on the way! Under the title “Movie Park’s Parade of Celebration,” Germany’s largest movie and amusement park is giving its popular parade a new big stage in its 30th anniversary year. More parade floats, more walking characters, and more show segments than before will put the parade in the spotlight this summer!

Movie Park Germany will present this more than 20-minute-long journey through the world of movies officially at its anniversary celebration on July 4, 2026. First public general rehearsal performances for this cinematic birthday gift will begin as early as June 20.

Guests will feel the movie magic of the parade! The new lavishly designed parade floats will catch the eye of every movie fan, blending old Hollywood glamour with a modern twist. Dynamic new choreography paired with dazzling new costumes radiates true cinematic elegance, creating an authentically American show experience on Hollywood Boulevard that leaves audiences in awe. Completing the family‑friendly spectacle is a brand‑new soundtrack that musically transports guests straight into the legendary dream factory that is Hollywood.

“The Movie Park Parade has been one of the park’s signature family experiences since its debut in 1996,” says Managing Director Thorsten Backhaus. “In our anniversary year, we therefore took the opportunity to redesign and expand the parade, making it distinctively American in style, and giving this special tradition a meaningful new chapter. The new anniversary parade is a true tribute to our history and identity – reimagined with modern energy and a clear commitment to the movie magic and Hollywood spirit that define Movie Park.”

The park’s beloved walking characters—including the PAW Patrol puppies, SpongeBob, Patrick Star, Squidward Tentacles, and clapperboards S.A.M. and S.I.A.—bring Hollywood Boulevard to life, waving to guests from vibrant floats and on foot. Four brand‑new themed floats inspired by Hollywood and the world of Movie Park will take center stage, joined by the four new parade vehicles from the Nickelodeon LAND Street Show. Limousines and well-known classics will also receive a fresh new update. Featuring a total of thirteen vehicles, more than ten walking characters, and scenic show stops performed by the Movie Park Entertainment Crew, the new parade will be significantly expanded and elevated in quality: bigger, bolder and brighter than before!