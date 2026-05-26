OpenAire announces development of retractable roof enclosures for Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterparks with American Resort Management

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — OpenAire, the worldwide leader of all-aluminum large span structures with retractable roofs today announced collaboration with American Resort Management to provide retractable roof enclosures for the Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterparks™.

As previously announced, these waterparks will be a series of aquatic destinations to create a new form of entertainment featuring Mattel’s beloved brands. Each park will integrate many of Mattel’s iconic brands, including Barbie® and Hot Wheels®, across attractions ranging from lazy rivers and wave pools to thrilling waterslides.

The Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterparks will be housed in OpenAire’s state-of- the art retractable roof enclosures developed in partnership with American Resort Management and Martin Aquatic under the Mattel brand.

Each of these destination parks will include an all-aluminum retractable roof building designed, engineered, fabricated and installed by OpenAire.

Each curved roof structure spans 185 feet in width and measures approximately 375 to 400 feet in length with 35’ high glass sidewalls and vertical glass ends. The roof features motorized retractable roof panels that open to let in the sky, allowing fresh air and natural sunlight to transform the indoor environment.

Engineered from painted, corrosion-free aluminum, each structure will be custom designed to perform in the unique climate conditions of the Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterpark geographic locations, whether its snow, rain, or hurricane storms. OpenAire’s motorized roof and operable windows are engineered to deliver an estimated 15% in annual energy savings, contributing to a more sustainable operational footprint for waterparks.

The companies involved in this project combine design sophistication, operational discipline, and brand-experience excellence to elevate the project beyond a waterpark into a marquee destination.

Richard Coleman, CEO at American Resort Management, said “OpenAire will bring a competitive innovation advantage to the new Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterparks. By putting these new indoor waterparks in energy efficient, retractable roof, corrosion free aluminum buildings, these parks operate more cost effectively than traditional indoor waterparks. These waterparks will establish the new standard for which global brands will need to exceed. It is critical that owners of waterparks plan for the future in terms of partner reliability, building performance and operational excellence. As the operator of other parks in OpenAire retractable roof buildings, our team know that these structures both meet and exceed all expectations.” Mark Albertine, CEO of OpenAire states “Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterpark represents the future of the indoor waterpark industry. By engineering and building structures that can withstand the harsh chemical realities of indoor waterparks, while at the same time saving both money and reducing energy use, means we are turning indoor waterparks into viable economic solutions for municipalities around the nation.”