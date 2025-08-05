SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream unleashes Havoc with all-new horrors: terrifying new houses, new Scare Zones and a brand-new live show

ORLANDO — As the veil between worlds thins once more, the nightmares you remember are nothing compared to what’s rising. SeaWorld Orlando dares guests to step beyond the familiar and into a terrifying new chapter, where reality blurs beneath the moonlight and fear reigns supreme. It’s time to prepare for the most haunting season yet: Howl-O-Scream 2025, celebrating 5 Years of Fear with five haunted houses, six scare zones, two electrifying shows, five themed bar experiences, and more frights than ever before.

This year, guests will face their darkest fears inside three ALL-NEW haunted houses, while horror spills into the streets with four sinister new scare zones. When it all becomes too much, seek momentary refuge at two brand-new bars, where ghostly mixologists and monstrous menus await. From charred wreckages to deadly carnivals, the horror is relentless — and it rides with you all night long. Brave the night aboard pulse-pounding attractions like Mako, Infinity Falls, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, and Ice Breaker, all open during the event.

Named the Top Theme Park Halloween Event by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice in 2024, Howl-O-Scream runs select nights from September 5 through November 1 and is a separately ticketed event intended for mature audiences.

Three ALL-NEW Spine-Chilling Houses

Terror takes root the moment guests step into a rotting Victorian orphanage, cloaked in cobwebs and haunted whispers. Once a famed seamstress, The Black Widow now dwells in these decaying halls — her grief twisting her into a nightmarish creature. She spins her creations from silk and bone, weaving a macabre tapestry of torment. Those caught in her web may never escape the “Widow’s Nest.”

But escape doesn’t promise safety. Survivors may find themselves in the lavish chambers of “The Collector’s Curse,” where opulence masks obsession. Lured by relics and ancient artifacts, guests are drawn deeper into a world where cursed curiosities and monstrous mutations await — each more horrific than the last. The Collector always wants one more prize… and it could be you.

Should you break free, your path may lead you to the underground rave where the dead dance forever. At “The Rave Yard,” the bass reverberates through crumbling tombstones and neon-soaked mausoleums. Here, the party never ends and neither does the nightmare — because in this realm, the dead never rest.

Returning by popular demand, “Water’s Edge Wellness Center” once promised peace and rejuvenation. Now, its tranquil façade hides unspeakable horrors, where patients linger between life and death and treatments take a sinister turn.

And for those who make it out alive, the final stop is “Farm 51,” a remote and rotting farmhouse deep in the backwoods. The land is scarred by a violent extraterrestrial encounter, and what remains behind is… no longer human. The silence of the cornfields hides something that hungers for more.

Four ALL-NEW Menacing Scare Zones

Howl-O-Scream Orlando also unveils four ALL-NEW scare zones, each more menacing and immersive than the last. Guests will be drawn into a malevolent realm where fear takes on unexpected forms and terror waits around every corner.

In “Ashes of the Forgotten,” charred wreckage and twisted metal mark the remains of a long-abandoned scrapyard. Here, the restless spirits known as the Nightmare Citizens prowl among the debris, whispering from the shadows and dragging intruders into the soot-stained dark.

Those who escape the ashes may stumble into “Woodrot Hallow,” a fog-laced swamp where the trees weep sap like blood and the ground oozes with rot. A monstrous guardian, ancient and vengeful, stalks the wetlands, protecting its territory from unlucky hikers who stray too far from the path.

But the nightmare doesn’t end there. At “Echoes of the Glass,” a warped mirror maze within an abandoned funhouse traps guests in a kaleidoscope of madness. Every reflection hides something sinister, and the tormented souls inside are desperate for new faces to join their fractured reality.

Just when guests think they have found safety, they will wander into “Trailer Park Tragedy,” where the residents don’t take kindly to strangers. This derelict community hides more than just rusted vehicles and flickering porch lights—it hides rage. And these territorial tenants will do whatever it takes to protect what is theirs… even if it means you never leave.

ALL-NEW Throttle Live Show and the RETURN of the fan-favorite Monster Stomp

This experience is further enhanced with darkly entertaining, adrenaline-fueled shows like “Throttle.” In this ALL-NEW live show, Havoc and his nightmare riders tear through portals and blaze across a world where the dead don’t rest and fire never dies. Guests can also be spellbound by the heart-pounding musical showcase starring the notorious Jack the Ripper in the renowned live show, “Monster Stomp.”

Two ALL-NEW Themed Bars, an ALL-NEW Thrill Show, and Terrifying Treats

No Howl-O-Scream experience is complete without a devilish drink to quench unearthly thirsts. Guests can fuel their fright night with sinister sips like “Poison Apple,” “Funhouse Massacre,” and “Liquid Asphalt” —available at themed bars across the park like the ALL-NEW “Scorchline,” where fire meets fear, and “The Butcher’s Block Tavern,” where every pour comes with a side of slaughter. Fan-favorite bars return as well, including “Tormented,” “Space Gate 3,” and “CarnEvil Curiosities” — each serving a unique mix of mayhem and mixology.

Those feeling brave enough to indulge their monstrous appetite can feast on a wicked lineup of terrifyingly tasty treats, including:

Zombie Tacos

Dracula Inside-Out Sliders

Nightmare Nachos

Monster Munch Mac ‘n’ Cheese

All are available at themed food huts throughout the park.

And lurking within the shadows of the bar scene lies the ALL-NEW “Grave Danger Thrill Show” presented by the legendary Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow. This rock ‘n’ roll spectacle unleashes jaw-dropping stunts, shocking oddities, and daring feats that defy reason — including sword swallowing, glass walking, and mind-bending illusions. With over 3,000 performances across 16 countries, Hellzapoppin has become the world’s wildest sideshow — and now it’s raising hell at Howl-O-Scream Orlando. Prepare for a dangerously unforgettable blend of vintage shock, modern marvels, and pure mayhem.

Meet Havoc: The ALL-NEW Ambassador of Darkness

A new reign of terror begins at Howl-O-Scream Orlando and his name is Havoc.

Towering and merciless, Havoc is a scorched titan of rage — half-man, half-nightmare, forged in fire and baptized in blood. His charred skull grins beneath a storm of violet flame, eyes glowing like dying embers of a soul long lost. Chains rattle across his shoulders, and a blood-rusted machete waits hungrily at his back, eager to carve through flesh and fear alike. With every step, his tattered black coat whips like smoke from a funeral pyre, and the air grows thick with the stench of gasoline, ash, and scorched asphalt.

Seated atop a custom, hell-born motorcycle that purrs like a demon’s heartbeat, Havoc is more than a villain — he’s the new ruler of this damned domain. Once bound in the shadows by the Sirens, he now rides free, no longer shackled… and ready to drag both the living and the dead into his personal arena of torment. A realm where pain becomes pleasure, chaos becomes worship, and fear becomes fuel.

Havoc is the ringmaster of ruin and guests will feel his presence long before they see his smoldering silhouette. The question is: Will they survive it?

Best Ways to Scream: Monster Savings & Unlimited Terror

The Monster Sale is back — and it’s one of the scariest-good deals of the season. For a limited time, guests can Save up to 70% off and score any night tickets to Howl-O-Scream Orlando for as low as $37.99 (minimum of 4 tickets required). But hurry — this killer deal won’t last long.

Because one night of terror is never enough, guests can now return again and again with the Unlimited Admission Ticket, starting at just $109.99 — with no blockout dates. Scream your way through every night of Howl-O-Scream Orlando now through November 1 and let the fear live on… night after night.