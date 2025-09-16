Adventureland’s most intense Phantom Fall Fest ever begins Saturday

ALTOONA, Iowa — The Adventureland gates creek open this Saturday as the park kicks off its most horrifying Phantom Fall Fest season yet. This year, there’s more horror around every corner starting at 6 p.m. as Iowa’s Largest Halloween Event debuts what promises to be its scariest haunted attraction to date, Spell Keeper.

Phantom Fall Fest begins this Saturday, September 20 at 12 p.m. and will run every Saturday and Sunday through October 26. This season, brave visitors are in for a spell-binding treat as they make their way through the most intense haunt in Phantom Fall Fest history, Spell Keeper. Complete with more effects and more than a dozen signature characters throughout ten unique scenes, the all-new haunt sends each guest on a wicked journey with the Spell Keeper, who is on a mission for revenge. The more souls he steals the more power he wields.

“Phantom Fall Fest is where fear comes alive, and this year we’re taking it to the next level,” said Mike Lusky, Adventureland General Manager. “Spell Keeper is our most terrifying haunt yet, an experience designed to leave even the bravest guests looking over their shoulders long after they leave the park.”

Terror lurks in shadows every night of Phantom Fall Fest as more than 100 scare actors take to the haunted houses and scare zones to deliver next level fear. This year’s scares include five haunts that take the fear up to 10 including the new Spell Keeper, mAlice in Wonderland, CarnEvil, Cornstalkers, and Spirits of the Swamp. Plus, four fearsome scare zones spread the horror around the entire park with spine-chilling surprises lurking in the shadows. Scare zones include Hellbillies, The Fallen, Nordic Nightmare, and Deadsville.

Adventureland’s Phantom Fall Fest offers daytime entertainment fit for the whole family. Each Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m., visitors can enjoy festive fall décor, trick or treating, bubble dance parties, pumpkin painting, and more. Plus, Adventureland’s signature rides and attractions will run throughout the day and night with the park’s most popular attractions available throughout Phantom Fall Fest including Monster, Flying Viking, Dragon’s Slayer, Underground, Tornado, and more.

Phantom Fall Fest will run Saturday and Sundays from, September 20 through Sunday, October 26. The park will be open from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sundays. Guests looking to visit during Phantom Fall Fest can get a Single Day Ticket online now for just $29.99 when they purchase by September 17 and visit and one day through October 26. Visitors who want to visit all spooky season long can save up to $70 on a 2026 Season Pass and get free access to 2025 Phantom Fall Fest. Select Season Passes offer unique discounts on food and retail, free parking, free friend tickets, and more.