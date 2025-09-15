DOF Robotics takes its global success story to the stock market

DOF Robotics, which has revolutionized the robotics industry with high-tech simulation systems and educational stories, is the recipient of numerous prestigious awards and is going public. The IPO represents a strategic step on DOF Robotics’ sustainable growth path and will play a significant role in investing in high-value-added projects, increasing production capacity, and expanding into new markets.

DOF Robotics, a global leader in story-living simulation and immersive technologies, has completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in Borsa Istanbul (BIST, DOFRB) of over $40+ million, equivalent to 29% of the company’s current value, amid overwhelming investor demand.

The IPO marks a historic milestone in DOF Robotics’ growth journey and will be directed toward expanding R&D projects, global offices and warehouses, sustainable production facilities, and next-generation content development. With 19 years of expertise, the company exports to more than 60 countries across six continents, delivering award-winning simulators and immersive experiences to some of the world’s most visited theme parks and locations. Strategic cooperations include Marvel, Angry Birds, Hasbro, and Monster Jam, creating tremendous value in the amusement industry.

Global Achievements & Awards

DOF Robotics’ strong performance has been recognized with prestigious international awards, including:

Deloitte EMEA Technology Fast 500 (2024) – ranked among the fastest-growing tech companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Deloitte Turkey Technology Fast 50 (2023 & 2024) – consistently listed among the fastest-growing technology companies, including the title of Fastest-Growing Technology Exporter.

IAAPA Brass Ring Awards – four-time winner, including Best New Product.

CES Innovation Award – Las Vegas.

Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) Innovation Strategy Award.

With nearly 30% of its revenue reinvested in R&D, an in-house team of over 40 engineers and designers, and a portfolio of globally recognized projects, including Flying Theaters in Mexico and Walking Dark Ride attractions in Istanbul’s Çamlıca Tower, DOF Robotics is shaping the future of immersive amusement.

DOF Studio Presents: Shaping Tomorrow’s Adventures

As part of its creative powerhouse DOF Studio, the company is preparing to unveil a series of exclusive new content designed to captivate audiences worldwide.

Phantom City, set for its world premiere at IAAPA Expo Europe 2025, is a cinematic, high-speed adventure that fuses breathtaking storytelling with DOF’s state-of-the-art simulators.

The Smurfs: Gargamel Tower is a magical, family-friendly quest where the beloved blue characters face off against their greatest rival.

Dog Fight is a pulse-pounding aviation battle that puts guests in the cockpit of fighter jets.

Guardian Challenge is an adrenaline-fueled mission that blends disaster response, planetary defense, and education with edge-of-your-seat thrills.

Each title reflects DOF Studio’s commitment to merging cinematic storytelling, immersive design, and multisensory technology, ensuring unforgettable experiences “where imagination takes flight.