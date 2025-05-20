Wildwater Kingdom makes a splash with opening day on Saturday, May 24th
By News Release | May 20, 2025
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom is gearing up for a summer of fun as Wildwater Kingdom opens its gates on Saturday, May 24, 2025. Now entering its 40th season, Wildwater Kingdom continues to evolve while remaining a beloved destination for families and thrill seekers alike.
As part of an ongoing waterpark enhancement project, two of the park’s most iconic attractions — Cascade and Lightning Falls — have been reimagined to offer guests a fresh new look and even more excitement this season.
The enhancements reflect Dorney Park’s continued investment in delivering unforgettable, high-thrill experiences. With updated slide designs and a refreshed atmosphere throughout the water park, Wildwater Kingdom is setting the stage for a vibrant and memorable 2025.
Beyond the slides, guests can also look forward to:
- 21° and Colder – a brand new bar experience serving cool refreshments in a stylish setting for guests 21 and older.
- Tradewinds – an upgraded retail space offering a convenient, modern shopping experience with a beach-inspired vibe.