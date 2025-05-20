Summer is here! Summer Spectacular kicks off at SeaWorld San Antonio with all-new entertainment, exciting shows, complimentary beer and incredible deals

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Summer is officially back at SeaWorld San Antonio! Guests are invited to dive into a season filled with unforgettable experiences, thrilling performances and brand-new summer fun during the highly anticipated Summer Spectacular beginning on May 31. The best way to experience all the summer fun is by taking advantage of the Memorial Day Sale that starts today – buy a SeaWorld Pass for as low as $99 and get Aquatica for FREE!

This year, the celebration reaches new heights with RhythMotion Ocean Parade, an ALL-NEW high-energy, music-filled extravaganza that brings SeaWorld’s pathways to life. Featuring creative new floats, flamboyant dancers and whimsical aquatic characters, this lively parade captures the spirit of the ocean in motion and is sure to become a guest favorite.

The excitement continues with “Splash: A Sandsational Cirque Celebration” – an exhilarating cirque-style show that nods to the carefree days of 1960s beach movies. Set on a picturesque fictional boardwalk beach inside the Nautilus Amphitheater, audiences will be mesmerized by incredible acrobatic feats, balancing acts, magic, and the breathtaking Wheel of Destiny. With energetic dance and the chance to “catch a wave,” this is one performance guests won’t want to miss!

Plus, returning by popular demand is the award-winning waterski stunt show, Hydropower: Xtreme FX. Recently honored with the IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Most Creative Sports/Stunt Show, this action-packed spectacle blends live music, high-flying water stunts, pyrotechnics, lasers and edge-of-your-seat excitement for a high-adrenaline experience like no other.

As an added benefit, beginning June 1st, Season and Annual Pass Members 21 and over are eligible for brew samples “on the house” until June 30th. The ice-cold assortment of beers can be enjoyed daily at Lone Star Lakeside Bar. The full-service bar also serves up amazing signature cocktails, frozen specialties and a large selection of beers and whiskeys. Additionally, non-pass members can purchase beer for just $0.75.

Guests also won’t want to miss the park’s newest attraction, Rescue Jr., an immersive, kid-friendly adventure zone designed to inspire and entertain guests of all ages. Learn about animal rescue and rehabilitation in the coolest way possible – through hands-on, active and engaging experiences, including:

Beach Rescue Racer , the new 1,300-foot roller coaster with cars in the shape of a beach jeep will give guests the feeling of rushing to the rescue of animals in need. Young heroes 38 inches and up get to jump in the driver’s seat and zoom to the rescue!

“This year’s Summer Spectacular is a celebration of imagination, energy and entertainment,” said Roland Garcia, Vice President of Entertainment at SeaWorld San Antonio. “From the colorful energy of our brand-new RhythMotion Ocean Parade to the breathtaking acrobatics of our cirque-style show and the return of the award-winning Hydropower: Xtreme FX water stunt show, we’re delivering unforgettable summer experiences that only SeaWorld can provide.”