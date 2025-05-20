Scruffy Dog Creative Group delivers landmark theming fabrication package for Six Flags Qiddiya City

Scruffy Dog Creative Group is proud to announce the successful completion of its work on the fabrication of a major themed entertainment package for Six Flags Qiddiya City – a flagship theme park within Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative. Delivered in early 2025, the project marks a significant milestone for the group’s international production portfolio and reinforces its reputation as a trusted partner for large-scale themed developments worldwide.

Working as a lead creative fabrication partner across the park’s many lands, Scruffy Dog Creative Group delivered a full suite of static and animated props, engineered scenic features, and integrated mechanical elements – all designed, fabricated, and installed to meet the highest technical and creative requirements. The package includes complex animatronics, interactive set pieces, and scenic centrepieces delivered on a monumental scale.

The project encompassed every phase of delivery, from concept development and technical design to prototyping, fabrication, scenic finishing, shipping logistics, and on-site installation. This included the development of complex animatronic sequences and the engineering of the park’s centrepiece, the Astrolabe – a feature-grade, animated structure integrating motion, lighting, screens, and projection to dramatic effect. Working with advanced engineering, metal fabrication, CNC machining, FRP moulding, silicone detailing, and precision paintwork, the team ensured every element met stringent safety, aesthetic, and operational requirements.

Installation was carried out on site by Scruffy Dog Creative Group’s specialist delivery team via their recently established local entity, with each piece precisely positioned and coordinated with surrounding show sets and infrastructure. Elements were assembled, aligned, and tested in close collaboration with the client and key delivery partners – including Qiddiya Investment Company, the lead design consultant at AtkinsRéalis, and BBIAGCJV – whose expertise and support were integral to the success of this package.

“Delivering this project has been a major milestone for our group in the Kingdom,” said Joe Bright, CEO of Scruffy Dog Creative Group. ” 2025 has been a big year for major park openings, with our involvement spanning from the US to the Middle East. This project is a testament to the talent, commitment, and cross-disciplinary skill across our global team. We’re proud to have contributed to such a high-profile destination and look forward to building on this momentum in future projects.”

As one of the most ambitious entertainment developments in the world, Six Flags Qiddiya City reflects Saudi Arabia’s investment in next-generation cultural infrastructure. Scruffy Dog Creative Group is proud to have delivered a major component of this landmark destination. The project will be among those discussed by Scruffy Dog Creative Group’s senior leadership at the upcoming SEA Expo, 20th–22nd May in Riyadh, where representatives will be available for meetings and further insight.