Universal Rocks marks an exceptional 2025 season with immersive creations across Europe

SAINT-PIERRE-DU-PERRAY, France — Universal Rocks, a recognized leader in themed decoration and architectural sculpture, is contributing to several major projects for the 2025 season in leisure parks across France and Europe. Leveraging its expertise in shotcrete, sculpting, and painting, the company is enhancing immersive environments that elevate visitor experiences.

Parc Astérix (France)

Expansion of the Egyptian Zone with “Le Souk” and the “Les Fastes du Nil” Restaurant Universal Rocks has crafted the interior and exterior facades with shotcrete, thematic columns, and painted murals inside the restaurant, supporting the expansion of the park’s Egyptian zone.

New Family Roller Coaster “Cétautomatix” (Upcoming)

Universal Rocks is currently working on this new spinning attraction dedicated to the famous Gaulish blacksmith. The team is designing shotcrete facades, wood-effect beams, and their painted finishes, immersing visitors in a vibrant Gaulish village. Scheduled to open in early summer 2025.

Nigloland (France)

New Restaurant “Erizo” within the Resort

As part of the expansion of the hotel offering with the opening of the new Cabaïana Hotel, Universal Rocks has transformed the Pirates Hotel restaurant, now called Erizo. Our teams have completed all interior and exterior facades, as well as the ceilings of the extension, from shotcrete to painting.

Other Interventions

Hotel facade and canopy: replacement of the existing canopy and complete creation of new columns in shotcrete and paint.

“La Ronde des Canards” Attraction: fully repainted for the 2025 season.

Fantasiana (Austria)

New “Helios” Roller Coaster

Universal Rocks has designed the facades, sculptures, and painted finishes of the thematic building of “Helios,” the world’s second Stryker Coaster by Mack Rides. An immersive solar and golden journey into the mythological universe.

Suntago – Park of Poland (Poland)

New Indoor Family Zone “Crocodile Island”

In this 1,200 m² extension designed in collaboration with Creative Studio Berlin, Universal Rocks has created:

Themed facades,

Sculpted walls of Mayan ruins, tree trunks, and artificial rocks,

The central circular plaque, sculpted and painted, for the interactive game “Race Through the Ruins,” a centerpiece of the pre-zone.

Rulantica – Europa-Park (Germany)

New Aquatic Areas “Nørd Havn” & “Svømmepøl”

Universal Rocks has created sculpted artificial rocks for these two new areas:

Nørd Havn , a family zone inspired by a Nordic port.

, a family zone inspired by a Nordic port. Svømmepøl, a large outdoor pool with an integrated bar.

Camp Resort – Europa-Park (Germany)

New Rock Structure

As part of the thematic enhancement of the Camp Resort at Europa-Park, a western-themed hotel offering, Universal Rocks has created a shotcrete, sculpted, and painted structure representing an impressive artificial rock at the center of the Camp Resort roundabout. This project aims to further strengthen the thematic immersion within the resort.

Phantasialand (Germany)

New Thematic Separation Between the Mexico and Mystery Zones

Universal Rocks designed facades and paintings that ensure an immersive transition between the worlds of Mexico and Klugheim (Mystery), while maintaining the park’s distinctive narrative and visual coherence.

Freizeitpark Plohn (Germany)

New Attraction “Aqualuna & die Wunschschaukel”

Universal Rocks created the sculpted and painted rocks for this new Wild Swing attraction, combining aquatic immersion with family-friendly thrills.

Les Ducs de Savoie Hotel – Courchevel (France)

Creation of a Thematic Cave for the Spa (Ongoing)

Universal Rocks is currently designing an immersive cave at the heart of the wellness area of Hôtel Les Ducs de Savoie, providing an exceptional relaxation experience in a mineral and enveloping setting.

Emerald Park (Ireland)

Completion of Tir Na Nog

Universal Rocks has recently completed the creation of artificial rock elements for the Tir Na Nog area, an immersive zone inspired by Irish mythology. These unique sculptures, crafted from sculpted and hand-painted concrete, recreate the mystical atmosphere of this legendary realm, providing visitors with an unforgettable visual experience.

Quote from Fabio Maiuri, CEO of Universal Rocks

“We are proud to be part of such diverse and ambitious projects that push the boundaries of thematic immersion. Each location has its own identity, and our mission is to reveal it through unique, durable, and spectacular creations.”

Universal Rocks continues to bring its expertise to large-scale projects in the world of theme parks, hotels, and water complexes, further strengthening its position as a reference in immersive decoration across Europe.