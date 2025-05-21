Hall U Need and Intercard partner again near Paris

ST. LOUIS — Hall U Need, the award-winning French urban entertainment chain, has chosen Intercard cashless technology for its latest location near Paris. The new FEC opened in April at the Westfield Carré Sénart mall in Lieusaint southeast of the French capital. It is Intercard’s second installation for Hall U Need, which already uses the company’s system at its flagship location in the northern French city of Lille.

Hall U Need offers a myriad of attractions in a stylishly designed setting, including a 100 game arcade that includes some appearing in France for the first time. Other amenities include an upscale restaurant, bar, bowling, karaoke, interactive VR games and a children’s play area. The center can also host business and special events in its meeting rooms.

Both Hall U Need locations make extensive use of cashless technology from Intercard. Guests can purchase a card or wristband in varying amounts and use it to play games, buy food and beverages and participate in all the center’s activities.

In a few short years Hall U Need has raised the bar for FECs in France and across Europe. The company has received broad recognition for its innovative concept and design, including listing among the world’s most incredible bowling centers as determined by the magazines Bowling Center Management and Architecture and Design. It was also among the three finalists for IAAPA’s 2025 award for Top FEC in the World.