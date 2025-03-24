Coral the giraffe calf reunited with herd

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure Resort is excited to announce that Coral, the giraffe calf born on December 15th, has been successfully reunited with her family at Wild Safari! After spending some time in a giraffe barn for care and recovery, Coral is now back with her parents, Conan and Mariah, and the rest of the herd. Coral is thriving, and her brother, Pringles, is especially overjoyed to have her back in the fold!

Though Coral faced some early challenges, including difficulty standing, she has shown incredible strength and determination, thanks to the diligent care of the Wild Safari team. At just over three months old, she is growing rapidly and adapting well to her herd’s dynamic.

The park is also announcing the birth of another giraffe calf. The yet to be named baby boy is doing well, after being safely delivered over the weekend.

Guests will be able to see Coral and the rest of the giraffes when they visit for Opening Day on March 29th.