Kids bowl free at Strikz Entertainment this summer

FRISCO, Texas — If kids in North Texas have any “spare” time this summer, they can head over to Strikz Entertainment every day for two games of free bowling.

Strikz Entertainment, North Texas’ premier entertainment venue, is participating in Kids Bowl Free, a program that allows free bowling all summer long to kids ages 14 and under.

Once signed up, each child can redeem two games of bowling each day from March 24 to Sept. 12.

“Kids Bowl Free is a great opportunity for kids to get out of the house during the summer and have some fun bowling,” said Neil Farren, founder and owner of Strikz Entertainment. “Many kids have grown up bowling at Strikz and we’re excited to continue that tradition.”

Strikz also offers a Family Pass, valid all summer long for parents and older siblings who want to join in on the fun for one low price: $44.95 for two people, or $59.95 for four people. The registered child is not included in the Family Pass group. Registered kids and family members are also encouraged to purchase a Shoe Pass for $19.99 per person, which allows the pass holder to free shoe rentals while redeeming their Kids Bowl Free bowling time.

Kids Bowl Free will only be available on classic lanes when lanes are available. The offer can not be redeemed in the Rose Room.

Strikz is home to 32 bowling lanes including a private, boutique bowling room, as well as billiard tables, foosball tables, laser tag, arcade games for all ages, virtual reality rides, axe throwing, and the full-service Strikz Bar & Grill, and offers a variety of weekly specials, seasonal promotions and events.