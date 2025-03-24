Gardaland Resort the 50th season: from Saturday 5 April a journey through tradition and innovation

An extraordinary achievement: 50 years of adventures, emotions and innovation that have made Gardaland Resort an icon of entertainment in Italy and in Europe. Since 1975, it has welcomed millions of visitors, becoming a place where every generation, young and old, has been able to create unforgettable memories.

Today, it continues to be the protagonist of international entertainment, winning the hearts of those in search of magic and excitement.

The 50th anniversary season will offer extraordinary experiences and not-to-be-missed innovations, with immersive adventures in the two re-themed areas and spectacular live shows.

Animal Treasure Island , the new IP attraction created by Merlin Entertainments, will transport adventurers in an underground dark ride of 6,000 square metres, with twenty original scenarios and new specially created characters . Every aspect of the experience has been designed by Merlin Magic Making’s creative team, to establish an emotional connection with visitors thanks to characters that took more than a year to develop. While maintaining animal traits, these characters embody easily recognisable values and behaviours, eliciting empathy. The first character to debut, Captain Nine Lives , is a charismatic and determined young adventurer, ready to infect visitors with her courage and insatiable thirst for exploration. The project, designed for international expansion , goes beyond the attraction itself: Animal Treasure Island will be a real island of adventure , where emotions and stories come to life thanks to an engaging design and a setting with attention to detail, inviting visitors to explore and let themselves be carried away. Over 250 loudspeakers with 360-degree binaural audio will deliver unprecedented sound immersion, while custom hardware and an original soundtrack (with tracks dedicated to each scene) will accompany the experience.

a completely re-themed area that will take visitors on a , with vibrant colours, captivating music and celebrations ready to enliven the whole day. At the entrance, a majestic gateway dominated by shades of blue and red and embellished with red lanterns, decorative fans and ropes in five colours , welcomes guests and immerses them in a festive atmosphere, “ as if New Year began each and every day “.

music, turning every visit into a memorable experience. Among other new arrivals, an innovative show will debut at Gardaland Theatre, where technology and creativity come together to create a unique experience. Thanks to the use of extraordinary special effects and incredible performances, the show will overcome every language barrier, involving the audience in an adventure that is accessible to all. Inspired by highly topical themes, it will spark interest and food for thought for all ages.

During this special year, Gardaland further strengthens its commitment to putting visitors at the forefront, recognising their pivotal role in the 50 years of success that have helped shape the history of the Park.

To celebrate this occasion, tailor-made initiatives to directly engage guests will be offered throughout the season. The first will be free entry on your birthday, a gift that will make your day even more special, with an adventure made up of attractions, shows and the company of your loved ones.