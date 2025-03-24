The world of movies comes to life again: Movie Park Germany kicks off the new 2025 season in April!

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — After a short break from production, the world of film at Movie Park Germany is waking up from its winter sleep! Germany’s largest movie and amusement park starts the new season on April 4 and has a colorful mix of entertainment and events on the schedule. “Once again this year, our aim is to create a day just like in the movies for the whole family,” says Managing Director Thorsten Backhaus. “Entertainment and events play a leading role in this.”

Guests can experience new action right at the start of the season when the new Movie Park Germany Stunt Team moves into Studio 6. In addition to a revised storyline, some new car and bike stunts will provide entertainment. The team has plenty of stunt experience and has already performed shows at theme parks such as Parque Warner in Spain and Mirabilandia in Italy.

Cinematic magic returns to Studio 7 this summer. This year, award-winning illusionist Christian Farla will be performing his newly designed show “Magic Impossible” with spectacular new large-scale illusions. Among the new highlights are “The Showgirl Box”, direct from Las Vegas, “The Scorpion” and the world’s largest illusion act, the “Drill of Death”. The magic show can be experienced between July 7 and August 31, 2025.

In the fall, the Halloween Horror Festival once again casts its dark shadows and over 280 monsters will be unleashed on all brave horror fans between September 27 and November 9. After the spookiest time of the year, Germany’s largest movie and amusement park brings the year to a festive close: From the end of November, Christmas wishes will come true at Movie Park’s Hollywood Christmas on over 20 event days and Hollywood in Germany will sparkle like in a US Christmas movie with over 800,000 lights. Shows and entertainment will once again be the focus in the third year of the event.