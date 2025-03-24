Huss Park Attractions celebrates opening of Toxicator at Alton Towers Resort

BREMEN, Germany — Huss Park Attractions, the German ride manufacturer, is celebrating the opening of Toxicator at Alton Towers Resort in the UK. Standing at 78 feet high, with a 16-foot elevated platform, the new ride is the highest Top Spin ride of its kind, and the company worked in partnership with Merlin Magic Making and Alton Towers Resort to create the unique experience.

The attraction is the next chapter in the story of Forbidden Valley, with Toxicator representing new technology by the Phalanx – the secret (and fictional) organization that controls the Nemesis beast. During the experience, riders are flipped upside down and suspended face-first above a bubbling pool of “toxic alien acid”, with water fountains erupting around the attraction.

The Top Spin Suspended from HUSS

The Top Spin is one of Huss Park Attractions’ most successful products and is found in parks worldwide. The Top Spin Suspended model features 38 seats arranged in a back-to- back (B2B) layout where each row faces the opposite direction. This cutting-edge suspended seating design provides an exhilarating floorless gondola experience, enhancing the sensation of freedom.

Riders on Toxicator can enjoy stunning views on both sides of the suspended gondola. They can also ride comfortably and safely, thanks to upgraded seats and shoulder restraints, and there is no need for a crotch or lap belt, allowing for optimized operation.

Guests can walk through a tunnel beneath the attraction, getting close to the action and the overhead splash hazard. This installation features a brand-new multifunctional water

fountain system on both sides (right over the entrance and exit to the tunnel), capable of spraying up to 8 meters high, synchronized to the ride controls.

Toxicator includes new show ride cycles with synchronized motion, lights and water games to custom soundtracks. The water feature is ready for summer and winter operation, with dryers already installed on-site, and the whole attraction and fountain system can be illuminated for the park’s award-winning Alton After Dark events.

Located in Forbidden Valley, Toxicator is flanked by the Nemesis Reborn coaster, which opened last year after an 18-month transformation to replace its 250-tonne, 716-metre-long track.