Coaster Con rolls in with high-speed excitement

GURNEE, Ill. — More than 650 members of the American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE) — the world’s largest amusement park fan organization — are gathering this week for the adrenaline-charged 47th annual Coaster Con. This high-energy celebration immerses attendees in the heart-pounding world of roller coasters, offering nonstop rides, behind-the-scenes tours and exclusive events at some of the most iconic amusement parks in the region. Coaster Con is the highlight of World Roller Coaster Appreciation Month for many attendees, who have traveled from 35 states, the District of Columbia and multiple countries, including Chile and Canada, to visit Six Flags Great America in Illinois, Little Amerricka in Wisconsin and Indiana Beach in Indiana. A unifying theme among the three host parks is their commitment to preserving roller coaster history by relocating and restoring vulnerable coasters, ensuring future generations can experience these classic rides.

“There’s no week like Coaster Con! It’s not just about the endless thrills on world-class roller coasters — it’s about the people. Sharing these rides with fellow enthusiasts who live and breathe coasters takes the experience to a whole new level. This is where unforgettable memories are made and lifelong friendships are forged,” shared ACE Communications Director Derek Perry.

On Monday, June 16, Coaster Con attendees will gather at Six Flags Great America for a special plaque ceremony honoring American Eagle as an official ACE Roller Coaster Landmark — a tribute to its historical significance and enduring legacy in the world of thrill rides. Throughout the week, attendees will also enjoy exclusive presentations from leaders in the amusement industry, including Preston Perkes of S&S Worldwide and Linda Freeman of International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions. These expert-led seminars will focus on safety in amusement parks and strategies for promoting the joy and importance of coasters to broader audiences.

“Beyond the incredible coasters, Coaster Con is packed with exclusive opportunities, great food, guest speakers and fun contests — plus it’s a chance to celebrate community, reconnect with old friends and make new ones during special meetups for Father’s Day, Pride Month and Juneteenth,” commented ACE Social Media Manager Doug Perry.

From loops to laughs, Coaster Con delivers the ultimate thrill-seekers’ reunion. The thrills don’t stop when Coaster Con ends — and neither does the fun. Anyone with a passion for roller coasters and theme parks is welcome to join the adventure year-round by becoming a member of ACE at RideWithACE.com. Whether you’re a casual fan or a die-hard coaster enthusiast, there’s a seat waiting for you. Buckle up and ride with us!