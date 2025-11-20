FACE Amusement Group celebrates Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown named a finalist for the 2026 AAMA FEC of the Year Award

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — FACE Amusement Group is proud to announce that Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown, located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, has been selected as one of five national finalists for the 2026 AAMA Family Entertainment Center (FEC) of the Year Award.

Presented annually by the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA), this industry-leading honor recognizes family entertainment centers that excel in creativity, guest experience and community impact. This year’s finalists demonstrate the highest level of innovation and commitment to quality in the FEC sector.

2026 Finalists Include:

Downtown Flavortown – Pigeon Forge, TN

Fun Warehouse

High Five Lakeway

Star Lanes Polaris

Uptown Alley

Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown is an impressive 43,000-square-foot family entertainment center that is a “must-do” for Pigeon Forge visitors and locals alike. Guests enjoy Guy Fieri’s award-winning dishes, craft beers, and cocktails plus a 14-lane Duck Pin bowling alley; over 10,000 square feet of state-of-the-art arcade games ranging from redemption to virtual reality and beyond; a full-service Freaky Tiki bar; and a photo opportunity in front of an iconic 1968 Chevy Camaro.

“We are incredibly proud to see Downtown Flavortown recognized on the national stage,” said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE Amusement Group. “Our team works hard every day to create unforgettable experiences for families, and this honor reflects their passion and dedication to delivering joy to our guests.”

The winner of the 2026 FEC of the Year Award will be revealed during Beers & Cheers at Amusement Expo International in Las Vegas on March 18, 2026. The celebration will also mark the exciting return of FEC Connect, AAMA’s signature program designed to bring the FEC community together through collaboration, education, and shared success.

“AAMA is thrilled to recognize these outstanding centers,” said Pete Gustafson, AAMA Executive Vice President. “Our finalists are shining examples of what makes this industry so special, and we look forward to celebrating with them in Las Vegas.”

FACE Amusement Group congratulates all 2026 finalists and extends its appreciation to AAMA for this honor.

For more information, visit www.DowntownFlavortown.com. Downtown Flavortown is located at 2655 Teaster Lane, Suite 100, at the Mountain Mile Shopping Complex in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.