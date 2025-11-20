The magic of the holidays returns to Carowinds with WinterFest beginning Nov. 28

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolinas’ most immersive holiday celebration returns Nov. 28 as Carowinds transforms into a winter wonderland for WinterFest. From the scent of succulent treats to the sparkle of dazzling displays, WinterFest combines Carowinds’ signature thrills with the yuletide chills of the holiday season, featuring new live shows, interactive attractions, a new Christmas Village, more rides and twinkling lights.

The event will be open on select days from Nov. 28 to Jan. 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., giving families more time to enjoy the merriment of the holidays, plus access to more rides, including Camp Snoopy’s new family launch coaster, Snoopy’s Racing Railway. On Dec. 31, the park is open from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. for New Year’s Eve at WinterFest, featuring a special countdown, fireworks and family-friendly festivities.

“WinterFest is always a special time of the year, where guests can experience the best of the season with all five of their senses,” said Brian Oerding, vice president and park manager at Carowinds. “It has grown into a tradition for many families, and it brings us much joy to be the place where families and friends can come together for fun, wonderment and cherished memories.”

Live entertainment takes center stage during WinterFest with a total of eight live shows, including three new productions – “The Wisemen,” “Storytime with Mrs. Claus” and “Snoopy’s Jingle Jam Dance Party.” An all-new Christmas Village will also debut, serving as the new location for WinterFest’s 70-ft Christmas tree, a nightly 6 p.m. tree lighting ceremony and an Artisan Village. For adventurous guests, the park will open more rides this season with 29 attractions and popular roller coasters like Thunder Striker and Fury 325.

If all the fun of WinterFest works up an appetite, guests won’t have to look far. WinterFest’s seasonal menu features a total of 33 exclusive menu items curated by the Carowinds’ culinary team. From sweet treats like hot chocolate cupcakes and cinnamon pull-a-part bread to traditional favorites like carved ham and turkey, guests can indulge at eight locations throughout the park.

WinterFest was nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for “Best Theme Park Holiday Event” in 2024. For tickets or more information on WinterFest, visit carowinds.com.