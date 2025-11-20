GoPhoto LLC announces agreement to acquire Capturelife

ORLANDO — GoPhoto LLC today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Capturelife, a leading provider of digital photo delivery and engagement solutions. This strategic move strengthens GoPhoto’s commitment to delivering innovative experiences for consumers and businesses in the photography industry, expanding its capabilities in mobile-first photo sharing and digital content monetization.

Capturelife has built a reputation for transforming how photos are delivered and experienced in today’s connected world. Its platform enables businesses to seamlessly deliver photos and videos to customers through mobile devices, creating personalized engagement opportunities and new revenue streams. Together with GoPhoto’sindustry leading technology and self-service solutions, GoPhotowill offer a more dynamic and interactive experience for customers, while empowering partners with advanced tools to drive loyalty and growth.

“This acquisition marks an exciting milestone for GoPhoto,”said Daniel Duivestein, CEO and Founder of GoPhoto LLC. “Capturelife’s expertise in digital first engagement perfectly complements our vision of redefining photo experiences for the modern attraction. Together, we will accelerate innovation and deliver unparalleled value to our clients and their customers.”

“We are extremely excited that Capturelife is joining forces with GoPhoto,” added Alex Pudney, CEO of Capturelife. “We’ve known GoPhoto as a proven industry leader of providing premium solutions for souvenir photo programs. We’re confident our future with GoPhotowill help strengthen the capabilities of Capturelife’soffering and provide excellent resources for our customers. Daniel and his team have built a fantastic company culture with a vision that matches ours closely, so we’re thrilled for the innovations to come.”

GoPhoto is currently exhibiting at IAAPA Expo North America, located in booth #1383at the Orlando Orange County Convention Center through Friday, November 21.