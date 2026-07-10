Universal Orlando Resort launches new Florida Resident Ticket offering unlimited theme park access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure now through December 16

ORLANDO — Universal Orlando Resort invites Florida residents to visit its award-winning theme parks – Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure – and come back again…and again…and again…with the awesome, new “2-Park Unlimited Days Florida Resident Ticket.” On sale beginning today, this exclusive ticket is available for $199 plus tax and gives Florida residents the opportunity to enjoy unlimited access to the theme parks now through December 16.

With this ticket, Florida residents can make repeated visits to enjoy the universe of thrills and excitement that awaits across Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. Guests can visit any and every day from now until December 16 – giving them plenty of time to create unforgettable moments as they explore more than 60 immersive and innovative theme park experiences, including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World VelociCoaster and so much more. Plus, guests can use this ticket for access to fan-favorite seasonal events and offerings that are included in regular park admission, like Universal’s destination-wide Holidays celebration, which kicks off on November 14 and features Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular and more.

Florida residents looking to stay near the thrills may also take advantage of special savings of up to 25% on rooms at participating Universal Orlando hotels. Staying at one of Universal Orlando’s 11 hotels is the best way to plan a vacation and comes with exclusive theme park benefits, including early park admission.