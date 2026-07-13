Jenni “JWoww” Farley headlines Six Flags Great Adventure’s annual Day Of Giving today

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure welcomed thousands of children and their families to the park on Sunday, July 12, for its annual Day of Giving, a signature community event dedicated to celebrating local nonprofit organizations and providing families with a day filled with fun, connection and lasting memories.

As part of the event, Six Flags Great Adventure provided complimentary admission, parking, meal vouchers and souvenir drink bottles to every participating guest, ensuring families could focus on spending quality time together while enjoying everything the park has to offer.

The day began with a special recognition ceremony, honoring the organizations that work tirelessly to serve children and families throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region. Following the ceremony, participating guests enjoyed an exclusive one-hour private ride experience.

Joining this year’s celebration was Jenni “JWoww” Farley, television personality, entrepreneur and longtime New Jersey resident, who helped recognize the incredible work of the participating organizations and celebrate the families they serve.

“Day of Giving is one of the most meaningful traditions of our season,” said Mike Fehnel, Park President of Six Flags Great Adventure. “Our park exists to create memories, and there is no better example of that than welcoming these deserving families for a day that celebrates community, compassion and the incredible organizations making a difference every day.”

This year’s participating nonprofit organizations include:

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

A Kid Again

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern NJ

Project Purple

Michael Ann & Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation

KultureCity

Now an annual tradition, Day of Giving reflects Six Flags Great Adventure’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities it serves by creating meaningful experiences for children and families while celebrating the organizations dedicated to improving lives every day.