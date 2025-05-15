The countdown is over: Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe welcomes guests back May 24

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Carolinas’ Favorite Water Park, Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe, will officially open its gates for the 2025 season on Saturday, May 24 at 10 a.m. As the park readies its more than 40 rides and attractions for Opening Weekend, Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe is also adding even more newness throughout the park from events and entertainment to new food, and park enhancements.

This season begins with a celebration of the brand-new Greensboro Monopoly board all Opening Weekend long. The fun includes themed games, giveaways, special food and drinks, and a chance to roll the dice for prizes—including official Monopoly games available in the gift shop.

Beginning on Opening Day, guests will be delighted by even more upgrades debuting at Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe. Details include:

Happy Harbor Slides Get a Refreshed Look – the beloved Happy Harbor slides have been updated with vibrant new colors and refreshed theming, bringing new energy to a fan-favorite attraction.

New Food & Beverage Locations – Sharkey's Bar, is a brand-new adults-only retreat offering refreshing margaritas, cold beer, and a signature cocktail. The new Snack Shack offers a convenient stop for classic summer snacks and quick bites.

New H2Go Passes: Now families can enjoy more slides and less wait times with the introduction of new H2GO Passes. The new skip the line pass allows riders to skip the tube wait as much as they would like and maximize their time on the slides.

Park-Wide Technology Upgrades: Digital Season Pass and contactless ticket kiosks at the Main Gate will now make it even easier for visitors to get into the park and get their day of thrills started sooner.

Tasty New Eats & Treats – Guests can enjoy new menu items at their favorite Wet 'n Wild food locations including Captain Eli's and Rocco's Tacos. New food options offered include Piggy Mac, Pickles on a Stick, upgraded taco offerings, and expanded adult beverage selections.

In addition to the exciting upgrades throughout the park, Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe is also turning up the energy with a full lineup of events planned for the 2025 season. June brings back the fan-favorite Father’s Day Flop and the return of Slide Through the Decades, celebrating the 80s, 90s, 2000s, and today with DJs, performers, foam parties, games, and more. July debuts The Great Glizzy Grub, the park’s first-ever hot dog eating contest, while August wraps up the summer with Kids Fest, offering themed weekends packed with family-friendly entertainment and interactive activities for younger visitors.

“We’re bringing the fun in a big way this summer,” said Adam Good, General Manager. “From bold new upgrades and fresh eats to can’t-miss events all season long, Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe is the place to be. There’s something exciting around every corner, and we can’t wait for guests to experience it all.”

To make a summer of fun even sweeter, tickets and Season Passes are on sale now for up to 45% off. Tickets start at just $34.99, and Season Passes are as low as $89.99 for a limited time. Select Season Passes offer unique perks including free parking, discounts on food and beverage, free friend tickets and more.