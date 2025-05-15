Story Land Theme Park kicks off most eventful season ever on May 24

GLEN, N.H. — The countdown is on. Story Land, New Hampshire’s Best Theme Park for Kids, will officially kick off its 2025 season on Saturday, May 24 at 9:30 a.m. The beloved New Hampshire theme park is gearing up to welcome families back with giveaways and all the park’s iconic rides, attractions, and timeless fairy tale fun.

This year, Story Land’s newest addition, Moo Lagoon, will celebrate its longest operating season yet. The new water play area will reopen on Saturday, May 24 and remain open to guests through Sunday, September 14. Moo Lagoon features fun for the whole herd including more than 50 interactive spray elements, a dump bucket, five pint-sized water slides, three large body slides extending from a 25-foot-high slide tower, and playful decorative elements like cows wearing sunglasses. This off-season, the Story Land team added even more seating for families in the area by 50%, added even more shade, and updated the concrete surrounding Moo Lagoon to provide a more comfortable guest experience.

Story Land keeps the momentum going during its most eventful season ever. This June, the park will debut its first-ever Neighbor Days, through its expanded partnership with Fred Rogers Productions. The brand-new event offers families unique opportunities to meet characters from the beloved PBS KIDS shows Donkey Hodie, Alma’s Way and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood weekends June 14 through June 29. Details include:

Donkey Hodie Weekend (June 14-15): The whole family is invited to take a trip to Someplace Else with a scavenger hunt throughout the park, meet and greets and dance parties with the lovable and spirited Donkey Hodie all whimsical weekend long;

The whole family is invited to take a trip to Someplace Else with a scavenger hunt throughout the park, meet and greets and dance parties with the lovable and spirited Donkey Hodie all whimsical weekend long; Alma’s Way Weekend (June 21-22 ): It’s Alma’s Way all weekend long as guests can meet and greet with Alma and enjoy immersive arts and crafts activities; and

): It’s Alma’s Way all weekend long as guests can meet and greet with Alma and enjoy immersive arts and crafts activities; and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Weekend (June 28-29): Everyone’s invited to be a part of the fun with Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, including the chance to meet and greet Danieland friends.

In addition to the all-new Neighbor Days, the 2025 season at Story Land will be jam packed with events and new reasons for families to visit. July and August are all about Nostalgia, with four 21-plus Nostalgia Nights, plus an additional new night in October, where guests can be a kid again. This September, families can enjoy Sensory Friendly Weekend, September 6 and 7 and First Responder Weekend September 13 and 14. To close out the season, New Hampshire’s Best New Way to Halloween, Happy Hauntings, returns for its longest season ever, running select days September 20 through October 26, and offering trick-or-treating, fall-themed food, shows and more.

“Each year, we look for new ways to make Story Land even more magical for the families who visit us,” said Chris Kearsing, General Manager of Story Land. “This season, we’re thrilled to add more days to splash away in Moo Lagoon, add new events like Neighbor Days, and continue expanding accessibility to ensure every guest can make lasting memories here.”

In line with its commitment to inclusive experiences, Story Land is expanding its accessibility offerings in 2025. New this year, the park has joined the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, helping guests with non-visible disabilities feel seen and supported. This complements Story Land’s existing accreditation as a Certified Autism Center by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

Ongoing accessibility enhancements include a fully remodeled Quiet Room, offering a calming, temperature-controlled space with soft seating and interactive games, and newly added Adult Changing Room, featuring a full-size changing table and private facilities for guests with mobility needs.

Families looking to enjoy Moo Lagoon, the full lineup of events this season and more can purchase a 2025 Season Pass now for as low as $99.99 or four payments of $25 each. Season Passes include perks such as free parking, discounts on food and retail items, free friend tickets and more.