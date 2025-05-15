Fritz’s Adventure to host grand opening weekend at Grandscape May 30 – June 1

DALLAS, Texas — Fritz’s Adventure, the action-packed family adventure destination at Grandscape in The Colony, will officially celebrate its Grand Opening Weekend on Friday, May 30 through Sunday, June 1, 2025.

While the attraction has been welcoming guests since early April, the multi-day celebration marks a milestone moment for the brand’s Texas debut — and an exciting start to summer for families across North Texas.

Located at 5651 Nebraska Furniture Mart Drive, the 100,000+ square foot venue features ropes courses, treehouses, underground tunnels, ziplines, and more, offering something for every age and adventurer.

Weekend Highlights: Adventure with a Mission

The celebration kicks off Friday morning with a ceremonial ribbon cutting in partnership with local Chamber of Commerce organizations. Throughout the weekend, Fritz’s will spotlight organizations making a difference in the foster and adoption space — a cause that aligns closely with the company and its goal of creating meaningful experiences.

Local nonprofits will host pop-ups or interactive booths within the venue, offering guests an opportunity to connect with their work. Fritz’s Adventure will run a “change roundup” campaign through its point-of-sale system all weekend, inviting guests to round up their purchases to support this cause. Select foster and adoption families will be welcomed for complimentary play experiences as part of the weekend festivities.

“Our mission is to create WOW moments, and we love how that comes with connection, challenge, and making a difference,” said Matt Engram, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Fritz’s Adventure.

Guests will also enjoy raffle prize drawings throughout the weekend. Additional details and prizes will be announced soon – check social media for updates.