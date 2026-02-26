San Marcos students get sneak peek & behind-the-scenes experience ahead of Legoland California Resort’s Galacticoaster opening

CARLSBAD, Calif. — San Marcos’ Discovery Elementary School students – home of the Explorers – recently got a sneak peek and behind-the-scenes experience at LEGOLAND California Resort’s LEGO Galaxy, an all-new space-themed land, launching next Friday, March 6. The visit – not only inspired students – helped provide insight into everything that goes into designing, creating and building a rollercoaster, which is the 4th and 5th grade students’ big assignment this semester.

The Merlin Magic Making team – the creative arm of Merlin Entertainments, responsible for guiding LEGOLAND projects from concept and design through to production and delivery – led students through the different design and build phases of the Resort’s project, all while helping inspire these future space cadets as they put the finishing touches on their rollercoasters. This took place at a time when the Carlsbad Resort put its final touches on its new Galacticoaster – the first indoor, space-themed family coaster that takes families inside a universe of LEGO imagination powered by intergalactic adventure.

The school’s 4th & 5th grade GATE (26) students’ assignment this school year is to research and create their very own rollercoaster! (GATE stands for Gifted and Talented Education, a program in schools designed to provide advanced learning opportunities for students with high potential.) Many of the students also showed their rollercoaster prototypes to Merlin’s design team, and the young explorers left with even more creative inspiration.

While the kids needed to wait until after next week to ride Galacticoaster, they were the first to test out the Rocket Assembly Bay, where they designed their own spacecrafts, digitally scanned them and watched them blast off into space! LEGOLAND California also gave the students tickets to return to ride the Galacticoaster after it opens on March 6.

Additionally, the 4th and 5th graders participated in LEGOLAND California Resort’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education workshop which included learning how to program a LEGO Spike Prime Robot. Students worked together to control speed, direction, and duration of the motors while completing missions. Finally, they also toured the Model Shop and learned building tricks from LEGOLAND Master Model Builders.

Designed as an immersive, story-driven experience, LEGO Galaxy will take families on a journey through the stars, featuring the Resort’s first rollercoaster in more than 20 years, two additional rides and interactive experiences, a Junior Astronaut Training Zone, and galactic-inspired food and beverages, designed to fuel every space mission. LEGO Galaxy is Merlin Entertainments’ biggest ever single in-park investment in the history of LEGOLAND California and LEGOLAND Florida, with $90 million being spent between the two Resorts to bring a bold new chapter, blending cutting-edge technology, creative storytelling, and hands-on LEGO play.