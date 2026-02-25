Aviktas comes to life as new ride spins for the first time at Pleasure Beach Resort

There were cheers on site at Pleasure Beach Resort this week as Aviktas, the park’s highly anticipated £8.72M mega ride, completed a major new milestone – with its huge pendulum spinning for the very first time.

The landmark moment marks the very first movement of the 138ft giant, and keeps the project firmly on track for its much-anticipated Spring 2026 opening.

Engineers carried out controlled testing as the 40-seater pendulum was given an initial rotation, bringing the structure to life for a mini – and much slower – maiden voyage.

Further testing, such as the pendulum’s first swing, is expected in the coming weeks.

For months, fans have watched as four 16-tonne legs were erected, the golden swinging arm installed, and ride systems carefully fitted, but this is the first time Aviktas has moved under its own power.

It marks a crucial step in the ride’s construction, which will continue over the coming weeks.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, said: “Seeing Aviktas move for the first time was a truly special moment for everyone involved in this project. Each milestone brings us closer to that first ride, and we can’t wait to share this experience with our guests in the Spring.”

Reaching a staggering 138ft at full swing, Aviktas will eventually arc 120 degrees over the Blackpool coastline, making it the tallest ride of its kind in the UK. It has already dramatically transformed the seafront skyline and is still yet to reach its colossal full height.

Social media was flooded with reactions after Pleasure Beach Resort posted a video of the first movement.

Adam Georgie wrote on Facebook: “Couldn’t think of a better ride. Not only for Pleasure Beach, but also for the UK. Most Brits have never experienced anything quite like an Intamin gyro swing.”

While Jay Scott wrote: “It looks mental. I can’t wait to have a go.”

And Chris Loxley added: “Loving the build-up – first the spin and then the SWING!”

Aviktas will open in Spring 2026, with an official opening date to be revealed in the coming months.

The special VIP Preview Event, giving fans the chance to be among the very first to ride Aviktas, is still on sale.

Pleasure Beach opens for the 2026 season on March 7, which is also its 130th year of operating, and ‘Adrenaline Weekends’ in March are half price.