Endless Surf unveils Premier Surf Lagoon at Adrena, The Red Sea’s new sports and entertainment district

THE RED SEA, Saudi Arabia — ENDLESS SURF, the next-generation wave pool technology, announced the debut of its ES36 surf lagoon at ADRENA, the new adventure sports and entertainment district within The Red Sea — one of the world’s most ambitious destination development projects by Red Sea Global.

Located on the pristine shores of western Saudi Arabia, ADRENA sits just a short drive from Red Sea International Airport and the acclaimed Shura Island, home to a growing collection of luxury resorts. The Endless Surf lagoon introduces an authentic saltwater wave pool experience to a venue designed around adrenaline and active lifestyle pursuits. Alongside this signature surf attraction, ADRENA blends a dynamic mix of land and water-based experiences set against a striking coastal backdrop.

“In a destination defined by regenerative luxury, Endless Surf brings something truly special: real saltwater waves with fully customizable profiles, right here at The Red Sea,” says Paul Chutter, President of Endless Surf. “From beginners to seasoned surfers, our ES36 creates an experience you can only expect in premier surf destinations — and now Saudi Arabia.”

Authentic Ocean Feel Meets Fully Customizable Waves

What sets the ES36 apart — and why it is so fitting for The Red Sea project— is its ability to replicate authentic ocean energy in a land-based entertainment environment:

World-Class, Customizable Waves: Endless Surf’s industry-leading pneumatic wave technology — driven by its Swell Studio software — delivers adjustable wave heights, shapes, angles, and intervals, creating a variety of wave profiles from long peeling rollers to powerful sections for advanced maneuvers.

Endless Surf’s industry-leading pneumatic wave technology — driven by its Swell Studio software — delivers adjustable wave heights, shapes, angles, and intervals, creating a variety of wave profiles from long peeling rollers to powerful sections for advanced maneuvers. Versatility for Every Rider: Whether guests are learning to surf, progressing their skills, or chasing performance-level waves, the ES36 lagoon supports a full range of abilities through precision wave tuning. The versatility enables everything from everyday operations with distinct surfing zones to special events with limitless wave programming potential.

Whether guests are learning to surf, progressing their skills, or chasing performance-level waves, the ES36 lagoon supports a full range of abilities through precision wave tuning. The versatility enables everything from everyday operations with distinct surfing zones to special events with limitless wave programming potential. Saltwater Circulation Direct from The Red Sea: Unlike traditional surf pools, the ADRENA lagoon leverages water sourced directly from the Red Sea, offering a true saltwater feel that enhances buoyancy, sensation, and overall wave authenticity. It utilizes a sustainable closed-loop system that draws seawater in, filters and circulates it through the Endless Surf lagoon, and then returns it to the sea, clean and filtered. Because Endless Surf technology has no machinery underwater, the company can uniquely deliver this salt water surf experience.

The Red Sea’s New Home for Adventure Sports and Entertainment

ADRENA represents a bold new chapter for The Red Sea destination — a purpose-built adventure and entertainment district. As the first of its kind in the region with more than 20 diverse experiences, guests can expect a highly curated mix of adrenaline-driven activities. In addition to surfing, ADRENA offers a wakeboarding lake, a skate and BMX park, a FlowSurf stationary wave, snorkel trails, cliff jumping, 10-meter slip ‘n’ fly slides, a multilevel Aquaplay structure, zip lines, rock climbing challenges, obstacle courses, and dedicated areas for beach sports and relaxation.

Many of ADRENA’s attractions — including the Endless Surf lagoon, FlowSurf stationary wave, slip ‘n’ fly slides, and Aquaplay structure — were delivered by WhiteWater, Endless Surf’s parent company, as part of a comprehensive, integrated package.

Alongside these dynamic offerings, the Endless Surf lagoon serves as both a visual centerpiece and a powerful draw for visitors, introducing a distinct surf experience that anchors ADRENA’s active lifestyle environment.

“Endless Surf was a natural addition to ADRENA’s mix of high-energy experiences,” added Jill Stienke, General Manager at ADRENA. “With authentic saltwater waves and sessions suited for any skill level, the lagoon delivers an ocean-like experience that perfectly complements our park’s ethos.”

A Defining Project For Endless Surf

The debut of Endless Surf at The Red Sea marks a big milestone in a year that will see multiple new projects come online worldwide. The company’s upcoming openings in Rio de Janeiro, Florida, Cabo, and Riyadh reflect the growing global demand for premium surf experiences in a variety of development types.

“We’re seeing a global evolution in how surfing integrates into modern destinations,” said Baptiste Caulonque, Chief Commercial Officer at Endless Surf. “From iconic coastal environments to entirely new markets, Endless Surf is enabling authentic surf experiences with versatility to match the needs of nearly any project.”

ADRENA’s fusion of sport, adventure, and luxury lifestyle exemplifies this evolution. The park officially opens to the public on March 1st.