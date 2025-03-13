RES Rides: Transition of management — Willy Walser hands over to Roman Rothe

After 45 fulfilling years in this wonderful industry, the time has come for Willy Walser to pass on the day-to day management of RES Rides into new and capable hands. The company announce that Roman Rothe a skilled engineer with over 15 years of experience in our field, will now take over the management of RES RIDES.

Roman Rothe knows the industry inside and out. Over the past 15 years, he has demonstrated exceptional expertise and creativity in designing and the execution of impressive complex large-scale projects. Walser expressed confidence that Roman will not only meet but exceed industry expectations in his new role.

Walser feels it has always been a great pleasure and honor to work with the industry on a wide range of projects – from water and dry leisure facilities to small and large-scale installations. Together, with passion and dedication, RES Rides have brought many visionary ideas to life, and the industry’s trust has been a key factor in RES Rides’ success.

Walser shared that he will remain part of the RES RIDES team. With his experience and knowledge; he will continue to actively support Roman Rothe and the company’s outstanding team. Together, the two will ensure that the company’s projects continue to stand out through innovation, quality, and passion.

Walser expressed hoped that the industry will extend the same trust to Roman that it has so generously given to him over the years. He expressed his heartfelt thanks for the industry’s support and the excellent collaboration he has been able to share.

Here’s to a successful future with Roman Rothe at the helm – and with Willy Walser still by his side!