Ellis & Associates hosts 40th annual “International Aquatic Safety School” in Phoenix, Arizona, and Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.

ORLANDO — Since 1983, Ellis & Associates (E&A) has been the leader in aquatic safety and risk management. For the past 40 years, the firm has hosted “International Aquatic Safety School” (IASS), the world’s largest and most comprehensive aquatic safety training program. The 2026 school took place in Phoenix, AZ and Abu Dhabi, UAE hosted by Ellis & Associates and Safety Skills Training. More than 300 professionals from 21 different nations representing water parks, recreation centers, swim schools, resorts and educational institutions came together to advance their skills, obtain their E&A Instructor License and elevate their passion for safety.

IASS attendees participated in classroom and hands-on training, including advanced water rescue, first-aid, CPR, risk management, leadership and technology. Special guest speakers, including keynote speaker Denise Beckson of Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Water Parks, shared experience and expertise in a variety of areas.

Attendees joined interactive sessions provided by:

Bridgette Bywater, Strategic Leadership and Operations Executive

Hind Galadari, Miral Experiences

Kari Manev, Attraxion.ai

Michael Oostman, Oostman Aquatic Safety Consulting

Ryan Phillips, Grand Hyatt Dubai Waterpark

Katie Reese, Praesidium, Inc.

Becky Spanos, Atlantis Dubai

After more than five days of hard work and camaraderie, IASS concludes with an end-of-school banquet featuring a recap of the week’s most memorable moments as well as awards and celebrations.

This year’s awards included:

Hunter Gould Memorial Scholarship Award, IASS Phoenix, AZ Bryson Cline, Wilderness at the Smokies

Vera Solis “Pay it Forward” Scholarship Award IASS Abu Dhabi, UAE Nalubwama Shamimuh Nabire (Tara), Cala Waterpark

Vera Solis Leadership Award, IASS Phoenix, AZ Annemarie VanOversteeg, Magic Springs Theme & Water Park Kaylee Johnson, Six Flags Fiesta Texas Hurricane Harbor Kendall Singleton, Great Wolf Lodge Webster Anna Walker, Idlewild & SoakZone Iveth Anguiano Martinez, Hersheypark Josh Dayto, Six Flags Canda’s Wonderland George Panton, Water Safety Products



“The faculty, staff, guest speakers, host venues, school directors and sponsors make IASS possible; the attendees make it an experience of a lifetime,” said E&A Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Richard “RAC” Carroll.

“No other aquatic safety seminar offers the breadth or depth of subjects covered at IASS and it simply would not be possible without our Client Directors,” added SST Managing Director and Founder, Scott Deisley.

The Ellis family of companies would like to give a special note of appreciation to the volunteer 2026 IASS Client Director Team

IASS Phoenix, AZ Denise Beckson, Morey’s Piers & Beachfront Water Parks Mike Bengston, Splish Splash Waterpark Liz Caywood, Fort Wayne Community Schools Trish Lyons, Morey’s Piers & Beachfront Water Parks

IASS Abu Dhabi, UAE Juan Richards, Dubai Holding Entertainment Lois Robbins, Atlantis Dubai Bryan Fish



More information on E&A’s products and aquatic risk management services – from lifeguard courses and regional training programs, to health and safety training and water park consulting – can be found at jellis.com.