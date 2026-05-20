Kings Dominion kicks off summer with Military Days & Memorial Day Weekend thrills

Kings Dominion invites guests to kick off the summer season during Memorial Day Weekend, featuring thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions and special Military Days offerings honoring those who serve.
As a token of appreciation, all active and retired U.S. military members will receive free single-day admission during Military Days.
- Military members can redeem their complimentary ticket at the front gate by presenting a valid U.S. Military ID any one day during the promotional period (May 22–25, 2026).
- Additional tickets for friends and family must be purchased online in advance. Verification is required.
- Guests can enjoy a full lineup of world-class roller coasters, family rides, live entertainment and delicious food throughout the holiday weekend.
YEAR-ROUND MILITARY OFFERS:
Kings Dominion proudly offers discounted admission year-round for military members. In addition, eligible guests can save on tickets for up to six friends or family members when purchasing online.
WHY VISIT MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:
Memorial Day Weekend marks one of the first big summer celebrations at Kings Dominion, offering:
- High-speed thrills on some of the East Coast’s most exciting roller coasters
- Family-friendly attractions in Planet Snoopy
- Live entertainment and festive holiday atmosphere
- A preview of summer fun before daily operations begin