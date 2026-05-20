Kings Dominion kicks off summer with Military Days & Memorial Day Weekend thrills

Kings Dominion invites guests to kick off the summer season during Memorial Day Weekend, featuring thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions and special Military Days offerings honoring those who serve.

As a token of appreciation, all active and retired U.S. military members will receive free single-day admission during Military Days.

Military members can redeem their complimentary ticket at the front gate by presenting a valid U.S. Military ID any one day during the promotional period (May 22–25, 2026).

Additional tickets for friends and family must be purchased online in advance. Verification is required.

Guests can enjoy a full lineup of world-class roller coasters, family rides, live entertainment and delicious food throughout the holiday weekend.

YEAR-ROUND MILITARY OFFERS:

Kings Dominion proudly offers discounted admission year-round for military members. In addition, eligible guests can save on tickets for up to six friends or family members when purchasing online.

WHY VISIT MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

Memorial Day Weekend marks one of the first big summer celebrations at Kings Dominion, offering: