Michigan’s Adventure celebrates 70 years of family fun

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan’s Adventure is celebrating its 70th anniversary! Michigan’s largest amusement park, Michigan’s Adventure is inviting guests to take part in a season that is honoring

nostalgia, introducing new experiences and ready to provide summer fun for all ages. The park officially opens for its 70th season this Friday, May 22.

“For 70 years, Michigan’s Adventure has been a summertime tradition. To commemorate this milestone in our history, we’ve created a season-long anniversary celebration centered around one message: welcome back,” said Carson Weingart, park president, Michigan’s Adventure. “Our guests often tell us about the meaningful memories that have been made at our park; how they remember visiting with parents or grandparents, and recalling the sounds, the smells, the smiles, the excitement, and butterflies they felt in their stomach when they were finally tall enough to ride. Those lifelong memories served as inspiration for this fun-filled anniversary

celebration. We’ve created a season that blends beloved traditions with fresh energy throughout the entire park. As we celebrate 70 years of memories, we are also creating new experiences to delight the next generation of guests. Whether you’re a lifelong passholder or a first-time visitor, this is the perfect time to rediscover Michigan’s Adventure.”

The 70th anniversary celebration will be felt throughout every area of Michigan’s Adventure, featuring everything from retro-inspired merchandise to returning up-close animal experiences at Funland Farm to all-new live entertainment and tastebud-tempting food items. So that guests can take in all that Michigan’s Adventure has to offer, the park will be open for extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays in July.

New Live Entertainment, Shows and Interactive Experiences

“Throughout our 70 years, Michigan’s Adventure has been known for creating memorable experiences that last a lifetime,” Weingart continued. “As we planned this anniversary season, we knew that live entertainment had to be at the heart of the celebration. This year’s brand-new lineup brings together high-energy spectacle, family storytelling, lakeside music and enchanting evening performances.”

This year’s entertainment lineup includes:

Jet Pack Water Spectacular — Running June 26 through August 9, this high-flying water show stars the nationally recognized Nerveless Nocks Flying Water Circus, bringing thrilling action on and above the water.

— Running June 26 through August 9, this high-flying water show stars the nationally recognized Nerveless Nocks Flying Water Circus, bringing thrilling action on and above the water. Udder Nonsense: Barnyard Storytime — Running June 19 through August 16 at Funland Farm, this interactive storytelling experience invites guests into a playful barnyard show full of audience participation and rotating stories.

— Running June 19 through August 16 at Funland Farm, this interactive storytelling experience invites guests into a playful barnyard show full of audience participation and rotating stories. The Funland Farm Radio Hour — Running June 19 through August 16, this nostalgic, old-time-inspired live comedy show delivers family fun with a fresh and whimsical twist.

— Running June 19 through August 16, this nostalgic, old-time-inspired live comedy show delivers family fun with a fresh and whimsical twist. Dockside Vibes with Johnny Breeze — Running Fridays and Saturdays, June 26 through August 9, this laid-back lakeside music experience brings live guitar and keyboard performances by soloist Johnny Breeze to the park’s scenic lakeside Dock.

— Running Fridays and Saturdays, June 26 through August 9, this laid-back lakeside music experience brings live guitar and keyboard performances by soloist Johnny Breeze to the park’s scenic lakeside Dock. Timbertown Live – Running Fridays and Saturdays from July 3 through July 25, this evening music series invites guests to relax, enjoy live folk and country music on the Timbertown Stage, as they gather around firepits and enjoy the evening ambiance.

Running Fridays and Saturdays from July 3 through July 25, this evening music series invites guests to relax, enjoy live folk and country music on the Timbertown Stage, as they gather around firepits and enjoy the evening ambiance. PEANUTS® Meet & Greets — The park’s beloved character interactions return for family-friendly hugs, photos and fun for younger guests and nostalgic fans alike.

Dining Delight Around the Park

Michigan’s Adventure is also expanding its food and beverage line up with new menu items designed to give guests even more variety throughout the day. Newly added treats include:

Wagon Pizza – Now servingDetroit-style Pizza and a new Oven Roasted Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

Now servingDetroit-style Pizza and a new Oven Roasted Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub Timbertown Grill – Featuring the all-new Wildcat Dog, complete with chili, cheese, bacon, and onions, along with Italian Sausage Sandwiches, Mini Corn Dogs, and Tater Tots

Featuring the all-new Wildcat Dog, complete with chili, cheese, bacon, and onions, along with Italian Sausage Sandwiches, Mini Corn Dogs, and Tater Tots Coasters – Introducing an all-new Crispy Chicken Sandwich and upgraded Chicken Tenders

– Introducing an all-new Crispy Chicken Sandwich and upgraded Chicken Tenders Pizza Paradise – Now serving Detroit-style Pizza

– Now serving Detroit-style Pizza Walking Tacos – A summertime favorite, Walking Tacos are now available with chicken or beef, located next to Thunderhawk

– A summertime favorite, Walking Tacos are now available with chicken or beef, located next to Thunderhawk The Dive-In – Located in Wildwater Adventure, the location is now serving Cheese Curds and is bringing back the park-wide guest favorite: Sidewinder Fries

WildWater Adventure Adds More Summer Fun

WildWater Adventure opens for the season on Saturday, June 13, giving guests even more ways to celebrate the park’s 70th anniversary. Included with admission, the waterpark offers a full day of water-filled fun, sliding, splashing, and floating. With three wave pools, a lazy river, and waterslides of all shapes and sizes, WildWater Adventure is Michigan’s favorite place to cool off. Signature attractions such as the Funnel of Fear, Mammoth River and Mine Shaft balance family-friendly play areas like Half Pint Paradise. Together, Michigan’s Adventure and WildWater Adventure deliver two complete park experiences, all for one price.