SeaWorld reaches milestone of 43,000 animal rescues, underscoring the ongoing need to help animals in need

ORLANDO — SeaWorld through its SeaWorld Rescue team has surpassed the milestone of rescuing 43,000 injured, sick and orphaned animals, underscoring the continuing need to help animals in the wild. Early in May, SeaWorld Rescue in San Diego rescued six birds, along with a young, orphaned California sea lion pup that was found on the back stairs of a beach house in Carlsbad, Calif.

Upon assessment and intake at the SeaWorld Rescue Center, the almost one-year old female pup was emaciated and dehydrated. The sea lion pup is being provided fluids and formula as she’s learning to eat fish on her own. The team continues to monitor her and she has been placed with other sea lion pups.

SeaWorld rescue teams, located in Orlando, San Diego and San Antonio, are on call 24×7, 365 days a year. The more than 43,000 animals rescued span diverse species such as aquatic birds, pinnipeds, turtles, manatees, whales, dolphins, otters and a wide range of other mammals and fish. Each and every rescue is done in coordination with the appropriate local, state and national officials, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

In the first few months of 2026, SeaWorld Rescue teams in Florida provided medical assistance and rehabilitation to 21 manatees and a baby dolphin, along with nearly 40 turtles/reptiles and several birds. SeaWorld Orlando has the largest manatee rescue operation in the U.S., and one of only five critical care centers in the U.S. Its five-acre rescue center can care for up to 60 manatees at a time. One of those success stories from earlier this year was Melby, the manatee rescued from a storm drain in Melbourne Beach, Fla. Melby was rehabilitated at SeaWorld Orlando and released back to his natural habitat on April 7 after gaining more than 100 pounds.

At SeaWorld San Diego, in the first five months of the year, the team has rescued more than 40 pinnipeds (seals and sea lions), a dolphin and nearly 150 birds.

“Our rescue teams, like all of our zoological professionals, are made up of compassionate and skilled animal care specialists who devote countless hours to helping animals in need,” said Dr. Chris Dold, Chief Zoological Officer at United Parks & Resorts, SeaWorld’s parent company. “Rescue and rehabilitation can save the lives of individual animals, and in some cases supports the preservation of endangered and threatened species, like the Florida manatee. That is why we do this work, and why it is so important for accredited zoos and aquariums like ours to continue efforts to help animals that cannot survive on their own.”

SeaWorld has passionately dedicated time, energy, and resources to help a wide range of animal species since its first rescue of a beached Dall’s porpoise in 1965. SeaWorld is a professionally accredited zoo and one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world. A portion of proceeds from SeaWorld tickets and in park purchases goes toward funding rescue and rehabilitation.

Providing Long Term Care to Rescued Animals that Cannot Survive on their Own

SeaWorld’s goal is always to return rescued animals to their natural environments. However, certain health conditions can make survival without human care unlikely or impossible. In those instances, wildlife authorities determine whether an animal can be returned and if not, zoos and aquariums like SeaWorld provide long-term care and permanent homes.

For example, each SeaWorld park has a sea turtle habitat that includes rescued sea turtles, each deemed non-releasable by wildlife authorities. SeaWorld San Diego is also a forever home to five southern sea otters initially stranded and rescued as part of the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Sea Otter Research and Conservation program and deemed by wildlife authorities to be non-returnable. Providing long-term care to non-returnable animals enables guests in the parks to learn more about the specific challenges they faced in the wild.

It Takes a Community and Often Involves Threatened and Endangered Species

Many types of animals helped by SeaWorld are threatened or endangered such as six of the seven kinds of sea turtles, many species of coral, Florida manatees, California sea otters, and Guadalupe fur seals. Rescue and rehabilitation efforts can help mitigate species extinction.

Marine animal rescue is a community effort. SeaWorld is part of a large network that includes state and federal wildlife agencies (NOAA, USFWS), non-government animal rescue organizations, and other zoos and aquariums that work together to protect marine animals and their habitats.