Fort Wayne Zoo announces special “price freeze”discount as summer approaches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — As temperatures begin to rise and summer approaches, the Fort Wayne Zoo is giving the community a reason to celebrate – with a cool twist.

Starting May 19 and running through June 19*, the Zoo will implement a special “Price Freeze” promotion, offering reduced General Admission pricing for a full month*. Guests can enjoy:

$19 General Admission (Ages 13+)

$17 Child Admission (Ages 2-12)

Babies 1 and Under are Free

Members will continue to receive FREE daily admission

The “Price Freeze” initiative is designed as a way to thank the community and make it easier for individuals and families to enjoy the Zoo before as we enter the summer season.

“We’re incredibly grateful to be part of such a supportive community. We all know the Zoo is something special, and this is one way we can say thank you,” says Rick Schuiteman, Fort Wayne Zoo’s Executive Director and CEO. “As the days get longer and warmer, we hope this “price freeze” encourages everyone to visit, explore, and enjoy all the Zoo has to offer.”

With animals active, seasonal experiences in full swing, and ideal visiting weather on the horizon, the promotion offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy one of our region’s favorite destinations.

Guests are encouraged to plan their visit at fwzoo.com and take advantage of the limited-time savings. The Zoo also wants to remind guests that if they enjoy their visit, they can turn their admission receipt into a credit toward an annual membership. Membership has a number of perks including unlimited daily admission, special discounts all year long, as well as free admission to the Zoo’s Rock & Roar concert series (a 21+ event).