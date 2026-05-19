Six Flags Over Texas kicks off daily operations May 21 with new live entertainment and more summer fun

DALLAS — With school out and warm weather approaching, all roads lead to Six Flags Over Texas as it opens for daily operations May 21. The park will welcome guests for the summer season with brand new live entertainment, thrilling world-class roller coasters, summer food and beverage specialties and more family-friendly fun for all.
Six Flags Over Texas will host one of the largest new entertainment lineups in its 65-year history. The summer season introduces five new shows and the return of one fan favorite to pay homage to the history of park entertainment for the 65th anniversary season.
- NEW — Western Daze (all summer, select days, Corral Corner Stage) – A new marionette show inspired by classic western showmanship.
- NEW — Celebrate! 65 Years of Hit Music (starting May 23, select days, Southern Palace Theatre) – A musical revue featuring six decades of hits in honor of the park’s anniversary.
- NEW — Miss Cameo Kate’s Western Burle Q Revue (all summer, select days, Crazy Horse Saloon) – A lively western musical with singers, dancers and comedic flair.
- NEW — The Swelltones (all summer, select days, near Johnny Rockets) – A vocal group performing 1950s doo-wop blended with contemporary favorites.
- NEW — Brad Ross International Star Illusionist (July 4-Aug. 9, select days, Southern Palace Theatre) – A mesmerizing show with cutting-edge tricks and masterful illusions that is a celebration of magic and wonder.
- Texas Justice (all summer, select days, Texas Street) – The long-time fan favorite that pits lawmen and outlaws dueling for honor returns bigger than ever with expanded stunts, effects and a new performance location.