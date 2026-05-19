Six Flags Over Texas kicks off daily operations May 21 with new live entertainment and more summer fun

DALLAS — With school out and warm weather approaching, all roads lead to Six Flags Over Texas as it opens for daily operations May 21. The park will welcome guests for the summer season with brand new live entertainment, thrilling world-class roller coasters, summer food and beverage specialties and more family-friendly fun for all.

Six Flags Over Texas will host one of the largest new entertainment lineups in its 65-year history. The summer season introduces five new shows and the return of one fan favorite to pay homage to the history of park entertainment for the 65th anniversary season.