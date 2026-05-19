Six Flags Over Georgia kicks off summer this weekend with Water Parade

MABLETON, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia kicks off summer this Friday, May 22, with daily operations, the opening of Hurricane Harbor Atlanta, and a full slate of new and returning events. From heart-pounding rides and water slides to immersive entertainment for all ages, guests have more reasons than ever to visit all summer long.

“Summer is kicking off at Six Flags Over Georgia, and we’re excited to deliver an incredible lineup of special events,” Said Park President, Richard Pretlow. “From the debut of SPLASH! Water Parade and the all-new DC Heroes and Villains Fest to the return of fan favorites like Fright Fest and Holiday in the Park later this fall, there’s never been a better time to become a season passholder. The value and variety of entertainment truly can’t be beat.”

This season, the park turns up the energy with a lineup of exciting events running from May through August, blending bold, new experiences and returning guest favorites. From splash-filled daytime fun to nighttime spectaculars and an all-new immersive festival, the park delivers something new for every visit:

SPLASH! Water Parade, May 23–June 14 : This high-energy water parade makes a splash with colorful floats, interactive water zones and dynamic performers. The midways transform into a vibrant celebration that keeps guests cool and immersed in the fun.

: This high-energy water parade makes a splash with colorful floats, interactive water zones and dynamic performers. The midways transform into a vibrant celebration that keeps guests cool and immersed in the fun. Star-Spangled Nights presented by M&M’S®, July 4–5 : Celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with Atlanta’s most breathtaking 4th of July event, featuring nighttime fireworks set to music over a skyline of iconic coasters. Guests may upgrade their experience with an exclusive VIP Fireworks Party in Hurricane Harbor Atlanta.

: Celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with Atlanta’s most breathtaking 4th of July event, featuring nighttime fireworks set to music over a skyline of iconic coasters. Guests may upgrade their experience with an exclusive VIP Fireworks Party in Hurricane Harbor Atlanta. NEW! DC™ Heroes and Villains Fest, July 11–Aug. 2: Guests are invited to take part in an epic clash between iconic heroes and infamous villains from the DC™ Universe, featuring immersive entertainment, larger-than-life performances and exclusive character appearances for fans of all ages to enjoy.

For more information on park events, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.

Free Tickets for Veterans and Active Military

In honor of Memorial Day, Six Flags Over Georgia is offering free park admission for all active military personnel and veterans, May 22-25. Free admission for active or retired military personnel can only be redeemed day of and in person at the front entrance of the park. Discounted park tickets for friends and family can be purchased online at sixflags.com/overgeorgia . Valid military ID is required.

Memorial Day Sale Offers Big Savings

To celebrate the start of summer, Six Flags offers a Memorial Day Sale, through May 25, with savings of up to 50% on tickets, passes and more.

During the sale, guests can purchase a Gold Membership, starting as low as $7 per month, and enjoy season long value with unlimited visits to Six Flags Over Georgia and additional Six Flags parks, free drinks for the 2026 season and exclusive perks and discounts. Benefits extend beyond summer, including access to popular seasonal events like Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS® and the reimagined Holiday in the Park, returning later this year.