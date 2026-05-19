Dorney Park splashes into summer with Wildwater Kingdom opening Saturday, May 23

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom officially kicks off water park season on Saturday, May 23, welcoming guests back to one of the region’s premier summer destinations for thrills, slides and family-friendly fun.

From towering water slides to relaxing rivers and splash-filled play areas, Wildwater Kingdom offers something for guests of all ages. Families can cool off together at Wildwater Cove, children can explore interactive attractions designed just for them, and thrill seekers can take on some of the park’s most iconic water attractions all summer long.

Returning favorites include Lightning Falls and Cascade, which received exciting enhancements as part of the park’s recent water park improvements, along with the popular 21° and Colder beverage location and refreshed retail experiences throughout the park.

“Wildwater Kingdom is where so many families make their favorite summer memories together,” said Kim Solis, park manager of Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom. “Whether guests are looking to relax, cool off or experience nonstop thrills, our team is excited to welcome everyone back for another unforgettable season.”

The opening of Wildwater Kingdom continues a strong start to the 2026 season at Dorney Park, which recently welcomed guests back for Opening Day and continues to expand its lineup of family entertainment, seasonal events and immersive guest experiences throughout the year.

Guests visiting this summer can also enjoy:

More than 100 rides, slides and attractions across Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom

Family attractions and kid-friendly adventures in Planet Snoopy

Live entertainment and seasonal events throughout the summer

Dining, snacks and refreshing treats across both parks

Special summer entertainment including the all-new SPLASH! water parade

Wildwater Kingdom opens Saturday, May 23. Select attractions, entertainment and operating schedules are weather permitting and subject to change.