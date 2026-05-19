Intercard celebrates fifteen years powering The Sky Games FEC chain in Latin America

ST. LOUIS — Intercard recently celebrated fifteen years of its winning relationship with Sky Games. The Latin American chain has nine FECs in Paraguay and twelve in Bolivia with plans to expand into Chile and Brazil. The popular FECs offer a diverse array of active attractions for children including trampolines, soft play, educational play and bumper cars plus arcade games for all ages.

Intercard cashless technology is an essential component of the Sky Games operation. “We chose Intercard because of the company’s reliability and trustworthiness, as well as its excellent software and after-sales service,” says Mario Quiroga Blanco, owner of Sky Games. “The benefits of using the Intercard system are very important for revenue control and managing our operations.”

Sky Games has enjoyed special benefits from Intercard’s award-winning iQ reader that reads QR codes. It is installed on 10 VR games at Sky Games’ TUPI Marketplace center in Asunción, Paraguay. “The iQ reader is generating more revenue due to the customer’s short-term consumption patterns with VR games,” says Quiroga Blanco. “For them it’s more convenient than loading a card with a higher balance. Operating costs are reduced and operation times are improved.”

Other international iQ users include 4 sites in Sweden and 10 in Turkey. “The iQ reader is a game changer for international customers,” says Alberto Borrero, Intercard’s senior vice-president of international sales. “It offers considerable cost savings because the operator doesn’t need to pay the cost of ordering and shipping play cards. Instead the customer prints out a paper QR code at home or at the operator’s kiosk to play games.”