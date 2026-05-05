Intercard congratulates five of their operators who won BCM Awards

ST. LOUIS — Five Intercard customers are among the U.S. and international bowling and family entertainment centers that earned top honors in the 41st annual Bowling Center Architecture and Design Awards competition conducted by Bowling Center Management magazine.

“Intercard congratulates our customers who have been recognized by BCM magazine for the excellent architecture and design of their bowling entertainment centers,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “These are smart and creative operators who offer their customers the best guest experience in their centers including our award-winning cashless technology. Intercard is proud to contribute to the creative and operational success of these winning bowling operators.”

The 41st Design Awards recognize projects that were completed during the calendar year 2025. The honorees will be featured in two issues of BCM — the United States winners in the April issue and the international winners in the May issue.

AWARD WINNERS WHO ARE INTERCARD CUSTOMERS

Intercard customers among the U.S. winners are:

Best Arcade — Arcade Time Entertainment, Orlando, Florida; Jonathan Demare, owner

Best Modernized Center Runner-up — Tenpins & More, Rio Rancho, New Mexico; Mike Fagan, owner

Best Exterior — Harkins Norterra Backlot, Phoenix, Arizona; Harkins Theatres, owner

Intercard customers among the international winners are:

Best Arcade — Mega Ozone Bowling, Sevilla, Spain; Ozone Bowling, owners

Best Bar/Lounge/Restaurant — Hall U Need, Lieusaint, Seine-et-Marne, France; Cyril Parenna, owner

The competition was founded four decades ago to encourage bowling proprietors to reinvest in their facilities and reward creativity in both modernized centers and new builds. It has evolved to include separate divisions for United States and international centers and recognize the ever-evolving business models that include bowling as a key element.