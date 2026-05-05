Six Flags announces triumphant return of Holiday in the Park in New Jersey and Georgia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The most wonderful time of the year will make a triumphant return as Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) announces the reimagined Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Great Adventure and Six Flags Over Georgia. Launching in 2026, this beloved seasonal tradition has been completely redesigned from the ground up—ushering in a dazzling new era of immersive holiday magic filled with entertainment, thrill rides, lights and unforgettable moments for the whole family.

From the sparkle of twinkling gateways to the glow of cozy winter villages, Holiday in the Park will transform both parks into living holiday storybooks. Guests can expect fully immersive themed lands layered with elaborate décor, each thoughtfully infused with regional flair. With more live entertainment than ever before—including nightly tree lighting spectaculars, carolers, parade floats, indoor mainstage shows and live musicians—the season will come alive from day into night in breathtaking fashion.

“We heard our guests loud and clear,” said John Reilly, president and CEO of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. “Holiday in the Park has long been a cornerstone event at these properties, and we’ve taken everything we’ve learned to thoughtfully evolve the experience. This brand‑new Holiday in the Park captures the heart and wonder of the season while maximizing the warmth of the day for rides and entertainment and offering plenty of cozy ways for guests to warm up. This is a more intentional, more magical holiday celebration—designed to delight all generations.”

A COMPLETE CREATIVE TRANSFORMATION

The return of Holiday in the Park marks a multi‑year investment, beginning in 2026 with three brand‑new, fully immersive themed lands at each park. In the years that follow, additional lands will debut—expanding the footprint and storytelling of the event and continuing to elevate the guest experience season after season.

The creative vision is led by Logan Wince, an accomplished creative director whose immersive approach blends theatrical design, storytelling and large‑scale park transformations.

“This event is about wrapping our guests in warmth, wonder and joy the moment they step through the gates,” said Kelly Daugherty, entertainment director for Six Flags. “Every detail—from the lighting and décor to the music, characters and shows—has been carefully designed to feel emotionally rich, playful, and celebratory. We wanted each land to feel like you’ve stepped inside a holiday dream, where traditions feel familiar but the experience is fresh, awe-inspiring and full of heart.”

In addition to expansive themed environments, guests can enjoy interactive holiday experiences including photos with Santa Claus, a family‑friendly indoor walk‑through attraction, cookie decorating, gingerbread house building, festive photo opportunities and seasonal tasting menus curated by each park’s executive chef.

Adding to the magic, many thrill rides and kids’ areas will remain open, allowing guests to soar and spin by day—and experience the beauty of holiday lights on nighttime rides. Operating dates, hours, show lineup and ride details will be announced at a later time, with schedules designed to maximize daytime warmth, evening sparkle and holiday togetherness.

“In 2026, festive traditions shine again. New memories are made. And the magic glows brighter than ever when Holiday in the Park returns to Six Flags Great Adventure and Six Flags Over Georgia—reimagined, redesigned and ready to wow,” Daugherty added.

SIX FLAGS PASS VALUE SHINES BRIGHTER

The return of Holiday in the Park adds even more value to Six Flags Season Passes and Memberships—especially Gold Membership, which includes access to the winter season. For a limited time during the Memorial Day Sale (now through May 31, 2026), guests who purchase a Gold or Prestige Membership at Six Flags Over Georgia or Six Flags Great Adventure will receive a free 2026 All Season Drink Plan, valid for Coca‑Cola® fountain drink refills all season long, including during Holiday in the Park. Holiday in the Park admission is included with all active Memberships at the respective parks, with eligibility also extended to select other admission products. Additional access may apply for guests who purchased during the 2025 MVP Sale, those with an All‑Park add‑on, Prestige Passholders and Gold Passholders at select East Coast Six Flags parks.