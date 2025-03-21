Newport Aquarium cuts ribbon for new $1.5 million exhibit

NEWPORT, Ky. — The official ribbon cutting for Newport Aquarium’s new exhibit, Jellies: Go with the Flow was held today in partnership with local and state elected officials. The new $1.5 million, 1,700 square foot exhibit represents the first physical expansion of the aquarium in more than 15 years. The space, designed to be a tranquil, relaxing escape, will feature more than 100 jellyfish from six unique species, floating in over 1,500 gallons of water.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the exhibit with “behind the glass” tours designed to show how the Newport Aquarium animal care team propagates these amazing creatures. The new space is particularly unique because it looks different from the rest of the aquarium in look, color and overall tone. The vibrant colors throughout the space make it a highly “instagrammable” opportunity for guests. The exhibit lends itself to a truly educational experience for kids of all ages as well as adults curious to learn more about the important roles jellies play in oceanic ecosystems.

“’Jellies: Go with the Flow’ is a direct response to visitors who provided feedback and requested this very type of exhibit,” said Rebecca Foster, Executive Director, “This will be a truly immersive experience that will amaze, entertain and most of all, educate our visitors. This exhibit demonstrates our commitment to bringing new and innovative opportunities for guests to have a truly transformative educational experience with every visit.”

The exhibit will include seven habitats filled with more than 1,500 gallons of salt water. In the water lives nearly 100 jellyfish in total with six different species represented, including: