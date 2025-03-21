Malibu Jack’s will be Texas’ largest indoor theme park when it opens this summer

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Get ready for an exhilarating experience like no other! Five Star Parks, the largest owner and operator of family entertainment centers in America, is excited to announce the opening of its new Malibu Jack’s location. The world-class indoor theme park, located in the heart of North Richland Hills, TX will span an impressive 137,000 square feet – the largest indoor theme park in the state.

“The opening of Malibu Jack’s in North Richland Hills is a big moment for Five Star Parks, and we’re beyond excited to welcome the community to our newest location this summer,” said John Dunlap, CEO of Five Star Parks. “With so many incredible attractions to enjoy, we’re certain that it will quickly become the go-to spot for families seeking fun and adventure.”

Malibu Jack’s North Richland Hills will offer something for everyone! For groups, the venue will feature 12 family-friendly lanes of Duckpin Bowling, an innovative twist on traditional bowling that is fun for all ages. For thrill-seekers, the park will include an enormous 30,000 square-foot indoor go-kart track, the Cowabunga spinning roller coaster, the Jumpin’ Jacks Drop Tower, and the zero gravity Whirlpool ride with a dramatic floor drop. For kids, there will be an exciting Pedal Kart Track that allows them to channel their inner race car driver. In addition, the park will feature a Dark Ride Theater, a Texas-themed laser tag arena, and two mini-golf courses themed Under the Sea glow-in-the-dark, as well as a tropical Bogey Beach course.

In the arcade section, guests can enjoy over 130 video games, virtual reality experiences, and the Valo Arena mixed-reality playground. Younger visitors will love the pirate ship-themed Bounce Beach play area. After all that excitement, guests can refuel at the Jacks Social bar, offering a variety of delicious food. Adults can relax on the Hang Ten Patio and enjoy the innovative self-pour “Pour My Beer” beverage wall, which will feature 24 beers on tap, along with fun social games like giant beer pong, Jenga and cornhole. The venue is also perfect for team-building outings and will offer a “Corporate Cabana” for company events.